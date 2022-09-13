‘Ya’ gotta keep ‘em dumb and in the dark to rob them of a trillion dollars; $30 trillion is complete, empire ending, insanity.’ Which is why elites and Reps facilitate the defunded miseducation of the masses, doing all they can to destroy public education and promoting private and religious schools that fail to teach students ‘to think for themselves and later question authority,’ as informed, critically thinking individuals do. Which is the very ‘basis of liberty and liberal democracy,’ and the purposeful product of a good liberal-arts education of which the survival of human civilization depends. But that’s the last thing that the ruling class and their puppets – like Ron DeSantis – want, i.e., a knowledgeable public questioning their authority, dominance, and voting, they depend on the unlearned not voting. ‘Cause the educated tend to vote for Dems who would regulate corporations if able: and ‘that’s what drives their Rep stooges to lie and deceive.’
Nearly every time Dems try passing legislation to benefit our people or the environment, Reps reject it; but never fail to regularly pass trillions of dollars in tax-cuts for the wealthy who bribe them (banks, oil co’s, arms makers). Reps have been pretending to pay for wealthy tax cuts for over 40 years, by eliminating or defunding the social services that should now be aiding our 37 million impoverished, suffering Americans. The consequence of such corporate greed, besides the crazy debt, is that we’ve the highest poverty, child poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, and subsequent incarceration rates in the developed world; which is intolerable, since we’re the wealthiest nation in human history. So such iniquity can only be deemed ‘evil,’ Ron DeSantis, as too was slavery, Jim Crow, and could prove he. Read: https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/07/22/the-nazification-of-american-education/
Other democracies – whose treasuries aren’t robbed subsidizing and enriching their wealthy – can afford and enjoy modern infrastructures; free healthcare and education; livable wages and retirement; affordable childcare, eldercare, and housing; as well as paid sick and maternity leaves: all of which take the stress out of the lives of their citizens, creating ‘national security’ – with few mass-shootings. But right-wing corporate media has convinced folks that ‘spending the peoples money on the people,’ thru such social services, is bad and “communist” or “socialist,” which is “(expletive) ridiculous.” Naturally they make such bogus claims without peer review, thus w/o journalistic integrity, that their naïve and uninformed viewers and listeners, unskeptically and cluelessly swallow wholeheartedly … but don’t touch their SSI or Medicare, lol.
Reps don’t understand that the politicians they’ve elected to office, toadyishly followed a 50-year strategic corporate plan to crush labor’ – that I’ve been relating, – while all-along tactically promoting the diversionary, tribalistic social strife that consumes and blinds conservatives to the grossly unequal, unfair and amoral greed of our corporations and CEO’s. And Dems can’t deny the role that Carter, Clinton and Obama had in helping establish and promoting the neoliberal policies that enabled the avarice and iniquity which created the mass poverty and imprisonment, the subsequent societal and familial stress, chaos, anxiety, and all the avoidable suffering, despair, and trauma, while bailing out Wall St. after criminally imploding time and again.
Neoliberalism, including privatization, deregulation, globalization, free trade, austerity and reductions in government spending to increase the private sector’s role in the economy and society, is the ideology needing to be revamped (unprepared for crises). That ruinously fleeced our democracy by eliminating any government controls on unbridled capitalism; which they legislated via our politicians’ dependence on Wall Street and other elites’ campaign contributions. And the only way we’re gonna escape the chaos of this deregulatory anarchy – save the second coming, – is to end the systemic graft, fraud, lying and deceit by publicly funding our elections, ‘along with realizing how their stealthy scheme transpired over the last half-century.’
‘Folks fear change and what they don’t understand’; but we need muster the courage to change course now: ‘cause we’re headed for a cliff at 180 mph. As we’ve numerous existential crises, of which the root causes thereof, are totally being ignored by corporate media; while exploiting the tragic consequences and heart wrenching misery for ratings, and hyping multiple car crashes and other ambulance chasing diversions and foolishness.
The corporate deindustrialization of America, which closed and offshored over 80,000 factories – greedily in pursuit of cheap slave-labor, – radically destroyed labor. Along with towns and small cities across the nation; including the shuttering of hundreds of thousands of supporting industries and businesses, angering most everyone living outside our cities. Then the consequential impoverishment of our workforce and communities wrought the scourge of disillusionment and hopelessness, the ensuing pandemic depression and suicide rates, opiate and drug abuse, including alcohol – the most lethal, yet legal, drug, – and the associated crime. Again, all of it avoidable and unnecessary, just like our wars, and attributable to ‘the corporate betrayal of labor.’
Dems need to regain the trust of labor, whom they’ve abandoned by serving Wall St. – just as Reps do – ever-since Clinton, and not allow Reps – ‘who’ve strategically crushed labor’ – to paradoxically now champion laborers. Many of whom aren’t aware of who betrayed them due to Fox’s, and the right’s, corporate propaganda and their diversionary, hate-mongering, tribal scapegoating of the left. [I’m not your enemy, I’m your brother, concerned for ‘the least of these’] Public funding our elections would end Wall St.’s stranglehold on all of Congress, period, thus beginning to restore reason, equality, justice, democracy, and some (expletive) sanity. Later https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/10/republican-party-terrible-democrats-midterms-elections
Mark Zembower is a resident of Sebring.