‘Ya’ gotta keep ‘em dumb and in the dark to rob them of a trillion dollars; $30 trillion is complete, empire ending, insanity.’ Which is why elites and Reps facilitate the defunded miseducation of the masses, doing all they can to destroy public education and promoting private and religious schools that fail to teach students ‘to think for themselves and later question authority,’ as informed, critically thinking individuals do. Which is the very ‘basis of liberty and liberal democracy,’ and the purposeful product of a good liberal-arts education of which the survival of human civilization depends. But that’s the last thing that the ruling class and their puppets – like Ron DeSantis – want, i.e., a knowledgeable public questioning their authority, dominance, and voting, they depend on the unlearned not voting. ‘Cause the educated tend to vote for Dems who would regulate corporations if able: and ‘that’s what drives their Rep stooges to lie and deceive.’

Nearly every time Dems try passing legislation to benefit our people or the environment, Reps reject it; but never fail to regularly pass trillions of dollars in tax-cuts for the wealthy who bribe them (banks, oil co’s, arms makers). Reps have been pretending to pay for wealthy tax cuts for over 40 years, by eliminating or defunding the social services that should now be aiding our 37 million impoverished, suffering Americans. The consequence of such corporate greed, besides the crazy debt, is that we’ve the highest poverty, child poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, and subsequent incarceration rates in the developed world; which is intolerable, since we’re the wealthiest nation in human history. So such iniquity can only be deemed ‘evil,’ Ron DeSantis, as too was slavery, Jim Crow, and could prove he. Read: https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/07/22/the-nazification-of-american-education/

