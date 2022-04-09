As I was watching the news this morning and the horror of the attack by Russia on the country and peoples of Ukraine, my heart just simply broke. How could this be happening in the year of 2022? But then, in this age of immediate communication, we know that it is happening, we see that it is happening, and no words can play it otherwise.
Many of us are old enough to remember the Second World War and the horrors and effect it had on America and Europe. I remember sirens blaring warning us of planes overhead for without radar and knowledge of whose planes they were … we had to be careful. We turned off our lights and pulled down room darkening shades to keep us from being targets. And all we had was the radio so we listened to the fireside chats that President Roosevelt shared with America every Sunday night. “War is hell” he told us, but “America will prevail!”
A few years ago, Paul and I made a pilgrimage to Holy Sites in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Austria. Faith is and has been the foundation of these countries since their beginnings and their people “prevailed.” Just to walk in the lands of that horrible war and see how the people brought their towns and villages and their peoples back from destruction was humbling to experience. Their cities were bombed. Their people killed or imprisoned or gassed in the concentration camps, and yet … and yet, they welcomed us and proudly took us on tours of beautiful churches and buildings restored and saved for us to see.
Perhaps the most memorable was the lady tour guide we had in Prague. There were white crosses on sidewalks throughout the city. She explained that those marked the spot where people were dragged from their homes and stores and shot on the street by communist Russia … the same Russians who helped liberate Europe only to capture their country and torture their people into submission.
She said everyone was suspect and spies were everywhere. She showed us tall buildings with white crosses on the sidewalks below where those who did not comply were pushed out of windows to their death. They were called “jumping jacks!” And food was doled out daily in lines three hours long, no matter the weather. At the time of our visit to those countries they had been liberated from Russia a short 20 years.
When I asked this lady, a mother of three children, how she survived all of this, she smiled and said, “We planted flowers!”
Justine Devlin is a resident of Avon Park.