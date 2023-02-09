=When I was in middle school about four decades and a couple journeys around the sun ago, we watched a movie called “That Darn Cat.” This hilarious Walt Disney movie centered its plot around a kidnapped bank teller using a wandering cat to carry an SOS message to an allergic FBI agent. Featuring actor Dean Jones, the Siamese cat, D.C., steals the show. As a youth with no feline pet, I adored the movie and had never seen a real, live Siamese cat. It’s a humorous flick still available and provides a cute diversion if you need a laugh or two.
As soon as I hit adulthood, or at least began moving in that direction, adding a cat to my home was a priority. This cat was no Siamese – those were far too fancy and hard to come by – but rather a black and white cow-patterned kitty that came to me as Mr. Moustache. Soon renamed Griflet, I had recently read the story of King Arthur and for whatever reason this cat somehow reminded me of Sir Griflet, one of the first knights of Arthur’s roundtable.
Our new feline was fond of attacking our legs as we tried to leave for work. When his ferocious behaviors escalated, Pandora joined us, so he’d have a playmate while we were away. A stunning beauty, Pandora was a double-coated, long-haired, silver-colored cat. The two fought, well, like cats, and fur piled up in drifts around the house. Griflet would attack her only to have her simply pull away and saunter off, leaving him with a mass of stuffing protruding from mouth like a gray beard.
Their fighting was frequent but mild. Thankfully most of our cats and dogs over the years have always gotten along well. We had a different ferocious feline in later years but ever since he passed on at the age of 18 and then some, our cats have been calm. Now however, that all seems to be changing.
There’s a new meow in town and he’s a bruiser. Ironically, he resembles my Griflet of long ago, and he’s a big, big boy. Apparently hungry, or just a moocher, he’s become fond of visiting our yard. There’s been a bunch of howling and chasing, but nothing serious. Then, it happened. During one of the spats, my cat got chomped.
Packing him up for his car ride to the vet, he settled in and seemed unaffected by it all. When I picked him up, it was confirmed he had been rather unruly during his exam though. A real complainer, traditionally he’s all howl and no bite, but he may need to up his game if he’s going to go picking fights with other cats. The whole experience has left him content with chilling on the screen room now, which is way better on so many levels.
Big Boy seems pretty friendly and also happy to hang out now and then. He really does look a lot like my former cat, Griflet. I’m really hoping this boy’s got a home already though because I really don’t need to add another furry freeloader to the family.