=When I was in middle school about four decades and a couple journeys around the sun ago, we watched a movie called “That Darn Cat.” This hilarious Walt Disney movie centered its plot around a kidnapped bank teller using a wandering cat to carry an SOS message to an allergic FBI agent. Featuring actor Dean Jones, the Siamese cat, D.C., steals the show. As a youth with no feline pet, I adored the movie and had never seen a real, live Siamese cat. It’s a humorous flick still available and provides a cute diversion if you need a laugh or two.

As soon as I hit adulthood, or at least began moving in that direction, adding a cat to my home was a priority. This cat was no Siamese – those were far too fancy and hard to come by – but rather a black and white cow-patterned kitty that came to me as Mr. Moustache. Soon renamed Griflet, I had recently read the story of King Arthur and for whatever reason this cat somehow reminded me of Sir Griflet, one of the first knights of Arthur’s roundtable.

Recommended for you