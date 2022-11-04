Are you a member, would you like to join? It is a common and frequent question we receive in many ways in the world we live in. Some of the approaches have a marketing agenda, looking to have you subscribe or sign up for a service. Groups and associations, and yes, political parties will provide incentives and reasons you should be a part of the group. When you think about it, we all belong to one common group, the human race, although some of us who have endured the teenage years with our children often wondered about their origin.

Over the years I have been a member of many different organizations, clubs and groups associated with a special interest. Some I have stayed with many years, others I left as interests and activities changed, or the time I had available. We have all been there. One qualifier I have used when belonging to a group was that if I could not fully participate, I didn’t need to be involved in the group. Sometimes, it took me a while to realize I didn’t need to stay in the group, and it was time to move on.

