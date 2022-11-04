Are you a member, would you like to join? It is a common and frequent question we receive in many ways in the world we live in. Some of the approaches have a marketing agenda, looking to have you subscribe or sign up for a service. Groups and associations, and yes, political parties will provide incentives and reasons you should be a part of the group. When you think about it, we all belong to one common group, the human race, although some of us who have endured the teenage years with our children often wondered about their origin.
Over the years I have been a member of many different organizations, clubs and groups associated with a special interest. Some I have stayed with many years, others I left as interests and activities changed, or the time I had available. We have all been there. One qualifier I have used when belonging to a group was that if I could not fully participate, I didn’t need to be involved in the group. Sometimes, it took me a while to realize I didn’t need to stay in the group, and it was time to move on.
There are special interest groups, professional associations, service clubs, and many different variations to meet the needs of the membership. Some groups are tightly organized, others are very casual. I have been a part of both ends of the spectrum and many in between.
Some years ago, I went to have my eyes examined. I was riding a motorcycle at the time and had my helmet with me. The doctor saw my helmet and told me a group of motorcycle riders gathered at a local Burger King in the morning, and I should stop by. I did, and I still meet with the group time to time after 22 years, even though I don’t ride any more. I have made some very good friends in this group: some have passed on, some are snowbirds, and the backgrounds are varied. It is a very eclectic group where we kid each other rather vigorously, so you must have a sense of humor and thick skin. That is what makes it fun. Having fun, enjoying the group, or finding a purpose, gaining, or giving something of value are reasons we maintain a membership in a group.
Taking a current inventory, I find I have multiple subscriptions to publications that support my interests. I have two train subscriptions, Trains, and Model Railroader magazine. There are three aviation and aerospace publications, Air & Space from the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. and one each from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) memberships. It is no surprise to those who know me, aviation has long been a passion of mine.
There are four major categories of aviation: Military, Commercial, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and General Aviation (GA). It is interesting to see the percentages of the categories in the U.S. air fleet. Commercial, passenger aircraft 2.1%, Military 3.6%, UAS 32.2% and GA 62.1%
General Aviation has the largest percentage of aircraft flying in our skies and the widest application of uses. To support the population of GA pilots and those associated with GA, there are two major organization, AOPA and EAA. I belong to both. I started my involvement with these two groups when I started flight training in 1981. AOPA has over 8,000 members, and EAA has over 900 local chapters world-wide. Both have played a significant role in expanding and supporting GA. Of the two, I have had more involvement with EAA, serving in various leadership roles in our local chapter 1240 and working with the national headquarters on various projects.
Both AOPA and EAA have had a major impact on our aviation program with the School Board of Highlands County. Our high school program is hosted by our local EAA Chapter 1240 at their Aviation Development Center located on the flightline of the Sebring Regional Airport. EAA also has developed the Young Eagles flight program, where over the last 30 years, millions of youth ages 8-17 years-old have been given free flights with an EAA pilot, giving the youth an experience that led many into their own journey into the skies.
Both EAA and AOPA have developed programs to bring more youth into aviation and aerospace. Six years ago, AOPA developed a very complete high school aviation curriculum for grades 9-12. Our school program was one of the very first adopters and found it a nice compliment to our own high school aviation curriculum we developed 22 years ago. The AOPA curriculum is the foundation of our current high school program.
EAA has also come on board in the last year by providing aviation activities and a curriculum for elementary, middle, and high school grade levels. The activity areas are divided in grade levels K-2, 3-5. 6-8, and 9-12. We are currently considering how to best integrate the elementary and middle school EAA materials into our schools to help develop a feeder program for our high school program.
Like many of us, our lives are filled with endless opportunities for involvement and we have limited free time. We choose what to join by how much we want to be involved. For me, I’m very involved with our school district aviation program. AOPA and EAA are important elements and my membership in these associations continues to provide focus and resources to continue our efforts to provide options and opportunities for our students. If you have an interest in aviation or would like to join our efforts with our programs, our EAA Chapter 1240 hosts a meeting the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, though Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. An EAA Chapter 1240 community pancake breakfast is the following Saturday. Come and join us. There, I asked the question.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.