Before I begin today’s article, let me first say that I hope each of you rode out our latest storm, Nicole, safely. It’s rare that we get two storms so close together and this late in the season, but there is no way to predict Mother Nature, as we have all seen first-hand. The dedicated team here at DOH-Highlands again answered the call to open a special needs shelter, this time at our Sebring location. We are honored to serve those in Highlands County who need assistance during storms and are grateful for our community partners who do so much to keep everyone safe.
Today’s topic is another health observance for the month of November: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, this serious health condition is the fourth leading cause of death and the third most common cause of disability today. COPD includes two main conditions, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and is more common in women than men. An interesting fact is that, while cigarette smoking is reported as the leading cause of COPD, 25-30% of people who have the disease have never smoked. Nationally, 16 million people have been diagnosed with COPD and millions more do not know they have it. According to FL Charts, in 2019, the most recent year data is available, 13.4% of the Highlands County population is reported as having ever been told they have COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis. This figure is almost double that of the state, which is shown as 7.7%.
Symptoms of COPD can include coughing that produces mucus, shortness of breath, chest tightness or heaviness, and wheezing when you breathe. The cough with COPD, sometimes called smoker’s cough, is often the first sign of the disease. While the first symptoms may be mild and easily handled with minor changes to your lifestyle, like taking the elevator instead of the stairs, advanced symptoms that occur over time are usually more severe. COPD can cause fatigue, lack of appetite, weight loss, muscle loss, anxiety, and depression. COPD weakens the lungs over time, making it harder for the body to fight viruses or other infections, such as colds. Symptoms may flare up due to certain smells, cold air, or poor air quality.
While there is no cure for COPD, the good news is that it can be prevented. Lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking and being more active, can help you feel better and have the most positive impact on this disease. More advanced cases may require oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehab, or medicines to treat complications.
No matter what, if you think you may have COPD, please see your health care provider. If you don’t have one, the health department in Highlands County offers primary care services to the public. Just call us at 863-386-6040 for an appointment. We accept most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and have sliding fee scales for those who qualify.
I would also like to share that this is National Nurse Practitioner Week. We are very fortunate at DOH-Highlands to have two highly skilled and passionate Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) who work tirelessly to serve the people of Highlands County. Laurie Cyril and James Folkner are two staff members we simply could not do without! Their dedication to the practice of public health and the people of Highlands County is unmatched and crucial to our Mission to “… protect, promote, and improve the health of all people” in Highlands County. Please join me saying a very heartfelt “Thank you!” to Laurie and James!
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.