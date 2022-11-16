Before I begin today’s article, let me first say that I hope each of you rode out our latest storm, Nicole, safely. It’s rare that we get two storms so close together and this late in the season, but there is no way to predict Mother Nature, as we have all seen first-hand. The dedicated team here at DOH-Highlands again answered the call to open a special needs shelter, this time at our Sebring location. We are honored to serve those in Highlands County who need assistance during storms and are grateful for our community partners who do so much to keep everyone safe.

Today’s topic is another health observance for the month of November: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, this serious health condition is the fourth leading cause of death and the third most common cause of disability today. COPD includes two main conditions, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and is more common in women than men. An interesting fact is that, while cigarette smoking is reported as the leading cause of COPD, 25-30% of people who have the disease have never smoked. Nationally, 16 million people have been diagnosed with COPD and millions more do not know they have it. According to FL Charts, in 2019, the most recent year data is available, 13.4% of the Highlands County population is reported as having ever been told they have COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis. This figure is almost double that of the state, which is shown as 7.7%.

