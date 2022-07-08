Every day, we are witness to our president who is getting older and more senile and yet he continues to rule this country as though he were a king.
How often can we stand by and watch the most powerful man in the world stumble through a speech, only to finally blurt out “You know what I mean.”
Even with limited public appearances, we witness daily his embarrassing acts, like his attempt after speaking on stage to shake hands with no one; or watch as he fumbles for the names of his cabinet members, confusing their names and their titles.
This is supposed to be the most powerful man on earth, representing the most powerful country on earth. Yet we are all witnesses to his frailty – even our enemies. He has become a laughing stock.
We now have a president who is using the justice department as his own personal police department to send SWAT teams to arrest his enemies, or to search for his daughter’s diary? Didn’t we just go through this with his son Hunter, and the famous “laptop?”
Alleged to be receiving payments from foreign governments, never in the history of this country have we had a president so deeply involved in so many real scandals at the same time.
His approval rating has been declining since he came into office and now rivals even the worst ratings ever received by a president of this country, and yet we hear Democrats on The Hill brag about all of his successes?
Record-setting inflation, the highest gas prices in history; schools being run by “woke” teachers, teaching CRT and promoting sex changes for students; crime rates soaring in mostly Democrat-run cities; shortages of baby formula and a border that allows anyone that wants to, to enter our country.
How many “got aways,” illegal aliens who have come across our borders illegally and were not caught by border agents, do you suppose are actually terrorists? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.
And yet, this is the man who hid in his basement, afraid to speak to the press, and somehow won the 2020 presidential election against Trump, setting an all-time record number of votes, with 10,000,000 more than our first Black president, Barack Obama, received in his historic win.
Today, the day before we celebrate Father’s Day across the nation, Joe made news again, falling off his bike with the press close by snapping pictures for the world to see. I guess being president is not as easy as riding a bike.
Yesterday, on television, we all witnessed Jill Biden, Joe’s wife, interrupting him and leading him off the stage before he could embarrass himself even further. You have to wonder if she whispered in his ear “Let’s Go Brandon”.
Don Norton is a resident of Sebring.