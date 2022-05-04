Can you believe it’s already May? This year is just flying by and there’s so much left to do. May is a busy month for health observances: Arthritis Awareness, Mental Health, Asthma and Allergy Awareness … and the list goes on. Today, however, I don’t want to talk about any conditions or diseases we hope to prevent by sharing these observances, but the people we count on to help us through them … our nurses.
May is National Nurses Month, and within the month are National Nurses Week (May 6-12), National Student Nurse Day (May 8), and National School Nurse Day (May 11). At the health department, we greatly appreciate our nursing staff every day, but things are usually too busy around here to celebrate them. That makes it especially nice to have a nationally recognized time to let them know how much they are valued by the people they work with and those they serve.
National Nurses Week is observed from May 6-12 each year, holding special meaning on May 12 because it’s Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The weeklong observance was first proposed in 1953, but a proclamation making it official was not issued until 1974 by President Richard Nixon. In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation to make May 6 National Recognition Day for Nurses, and in 1997, the American Nurses Association designated May 8 as National Student Nurses Day.
Some of you may have had a chance to meet our nurses if you have been to the health department for services or have children in the schools, so you know first-hand how hard-working and dedicated they are. Nursing is often a thankless job, no less so in the public health world. Our team is led by Tessa Hickey, RN, who is the director of nursing. James Folkner and Laurie Cyril are the Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) who see clients in our medical clinic. James and Laurie are supported by a wonderful team of Registered Nurses (RNs)– Willette Conner, Andrea DeSantiago,\ and Rebecca Farias. Leisa Rodgers is the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) on this team.
DOH-Highlands’ nursing staff also provide critical health services to students at local elementary schools. The RNs on our school health team are Sheila Hubenka and Jackie Stimson, with Andrea DeSantiago sharing her time between the schools and our medical clinic. LPNs who also provide selfless care to all students include: Fatima Smith-Taylor, Casey Culpepper, Jennifer Haak, Antoinette Greene, Sabrina Schenkel, and Charika Hodo. Although the following staff are not nurses, they are an integral part of the school health team and I would like to acknowledge their substantial contribution: Laura Sherrill, Kayle Pella, and Brittney Smith.
Other areas of the health department are also staffed by nursing personnel. Gladys Vasquez-Cisneros, RN, is one of our epidemiologists and Patrick Hickey, RN, is our Epidemiology and Environmental Health director. If you came to us for your COVID-19 vaccines, you may have met one of our temporary staff, Carol Steeley, RN. The nurses who worked tirelessly throughout the state of Florida, including in Highlands County, during the COVID-19 pandemic have been part of our teams for the past two years and their contribution is not at all lessened by its temporary status.
On a personal note, my older sister is an RN. She is one of the toughest people I know and has seen a lot of suffering. But she tells me there isn’t anything she would rather do. So, here’s to all those who answered the call to serve through nursing. If you know someone who is a nurse, was a nurse, or is in nursing school, remember to thank them this week, especially on Friday, May 6. Nurses truly make a difference.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.