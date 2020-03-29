Editor’s note: The following is a memo from the owner of the HIghlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun to all D-R Media employees in Highlands, Lake, Polk, and Sumter counties.
This too shall pass. When it does, we will emerge even stronger. The work each of you are doing right now ensures that stronger better future.
Our role as a locally-owned media company has never been more critical to more people than this very moment. History will record miles of information on the COVID-19 virus, rightfully so. History will also talk about heroic efforts during times like these and each and everyone of you will be a part of those efforts.
Sales reps constantly seeking ideas to help our small business friends, circulation valiantly servicing readers and reporters telling the stories of our friends and neighbors. These are daunting times and our people are responders and leaders. Thank you for delivering.
I believe this week was peak panic week in America. By all means, we should continue to panic if that’s what it takes to get us all to follow the CDC guidelines, including social distancing and more frequent washing of our hands. Let’s do our part to make sure our healthcare system does not get overwhelmed.
But don’t let the coronavirus keep you down. Panic, but not too much.
While not minimizing the potential danger from the coronavirus but to give it some perspective, less than 2,000 people in the USA have died from coronavirus so far. In comparison, 35,000 Americans die each year from car wrecks; 65,000 from drugs, primarily opioid abuse; 600,000 from heart attacks, and 600,000 die from cancer.
So far, only 1 out of every 8,000 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, only 1 out of every 800,000 Florida residents have been killed by the virus.
While we seem to hear only the worst case scenarios, we have to remember that 80% of the people that contract the virus will do just fine – just practice the CDC guidelines and I believe you will be too.
Most of all, we need to be vigilant about following the CDC guidelines, so that we keep our healthcare system capable of managing the volume.
The volume of cases in Florida is currently manageable. As of this writing, Florida has fewer than 500 known cases of coronavirus patients in a hospital bed. We will have plenty of beds. Our winter guests are leaving and most of our hospitals run quite empty until the snowbirds return. Florida has done over 30,000 tests using 198 different labs to process tests.
Most people who are diagnosed positive go home and self-quarantine. Ninety percent of all people in Florida who think they have coronavirus, test negative – they don’t have the virus
One of the reasons for the huge spike in cases in New York is they have now tested a higher percentage of their population than South Korea did. Great job. With increased testing in Florida, the new cases reported in Florida will almost certainly increase over the next week or two.
But perhaps this week is the beginning of the end of the actual massive uptick of new cases. Next week will also be tough, but I expect to see those small rays of sunshine.
Certainly, other countries have passed through this and have come out the other side. How do we know we are coming out the other side?
What we need to know is how many new coronavirus cases are acceptable in Florida before we can resume small business activity. What is a “pandemic” area? Can we isolate pandemic areas in Florida and slowly allow the rest of Florida to return to normal?
The anxiety we have, caged up in our houses, and the problem small business has, is no one will tell us what level of coronavirus is acceptable. What is the new normal?
How do we panic, if that’s what it takes, to wash our hands, social distance, keep our healthcare system functioning, but not panic too much and create the next Great Depression, which will have health and mortality problems of its own?
At D-R Media, we are carefully watching our local economies, waiting for the government to help us understand what is an acceptable level of coronavirus so we can vigorously move to help our communities recover. We are already intensely covering the story in our local communities and offering up to $1 million in free advertising to help local businesses.
We are deep into the coronavirus bill being passed by Congress to see what it means to D-R Meda employees and our customers.
I am grateful for our employees and customers’ commitment and support as we navigate these strange waters. This too shall pass. Thank you for being part of the solution.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties.