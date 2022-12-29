How we are at the end of the year is just mind boggling for me. I’ll be honest that this past year has been a tough one and I suppose in the fray, time got away from me. Now that 2022 has flown the coop and we are migrating into a new year, I pondered on how to start.

Scrolling my emails for inspiration, I found a topic that instantly caught my interest. Merriam-Webster had sent a link about words that came from birds. If you read my column often or partake of Sunday’s Wildlife Moment feature, you already know that I’m a major NatureNerd and bird watcher. Clicking onto the story, I was immediately delighted.

