How we are at the end of the year is just mind boggling for me. I’ll be honest that this past year has been a tough one and I suppose in the fray, time got away from me. Now that 2022 has flown the coop and we are migrating into a new year, I pondered on how to start.
Scrolling my emails for inspiration, I found a topic that instantly caught my interest. Merriam-Webster had sent a link about words that came from birds. If you read my column often or partake of Sunday’s Wildlife Moment feature, you already know that I’m a major NatureNerd and bird watcher. Clicking onto the story, I was immediately delighted.
It shared how the word auspicious originally was linked to birds. Apparently, the root of the word – “auspex” – originally formed from “avis” and “specere.” Avis means bird and specere means to look and I bet is also related to our word spectacles I would guess. The article went on about how in ancient Rome there were “bird seers” who based their predictions for life on the behaviors of birds.
With the cyclic patterns migrating birds follow year after year through all types of weather and hazards, I bet these bird watchers were pretty much on the money in their predictions. That another word – auspices – was linked as well was even better in my book. Referring to kind guidance and care, I’d be delighted if my coming year could be feathered well with both.
Another bird word was one of sudden and startling change – volatile. Did you know that this word can also mean having the power to fly? Merriam-Webster noted how hundreds of years ago volatile referred to flying insects and birds, coming from the Latin volare.
As an avid bird watcher, I totally get that. If bird watching isn’t an unexpected hobby with sudden challenges and changes, I’ll be plucked. There’s nothing quite like birding and having a flock fly in to dazzle and confuse as they dart about and elusively slip behind tree trunks and leaves. Knowing that hundreds of years ago someone referred to these beautiful and delicate creatures flying by as being volatile sort of delights me. It is wonderful to rethink the volatile changes in our lives not as a negative sudden shift but rather a lifting in flight. What an amazing reframing of thought.
Perhaps this is something to take into the new year. If volatile circumstances can be seen as a freeing lift skyward, rather than a dizzying or off-kilter experience, it may be a happy new year after all. I believe my eyes will behold the birds in a different view for a little while now. These predictable and yet volatile creatures of flight may not hold the secrets of the future, but I can easily predict that any day birding is bound to be blessed.