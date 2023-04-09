April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. With one in every five children being traumatized through abuse or neglect at some point in their childhood it is important that we, all members of our community, take part in preventing child abuse and help a child/family in need.

The Champion for Children Foundation’s Hope for Highlands community initiative uses a version of Loren Eiseley’s original “The Starfish Story,” to explain the great importance and impact each community member has when coming together with others to create a positive social change:

Recommended for you