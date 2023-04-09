April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. With one in every five children being traumatized through abuse or neglect at some point in their childhood it is important that we, all members of our community, take part in preventing child abuse and help a child/family in need.
The Champion for Children Foundation’s Hope for Highlands community initiative uses a version of Loren Eiseley’s original “The Starfish Story,” to explain the great importance and impact each community member has when coming together with others to create a positive social change:
A young girl was walking on a beach. She suddenly came upon thousands of stranded starfish, each of them fighting for their lives in the beating sun, dry sand, and with seagulls and sand crabs nipping at their poor little bodies. The little girl gently started to pick up one starfish at a time, carrying them back into the safety of the ocean. After some time of doing this, a man appeared from the distance. He looked at all the starfish and then at the girl, and asked, “Why are you doing this? Just look at this beach, there are way too many, there is no way you can save them all.”
With a starfish in her hands, the little girl looked up at the man, smiled, and said, “Well, it makes all the difference for this one.”
The starfish on the beach story has been shared with many, for many years, for the purpose of demonstrating that anyone can make a difference in someone’s life, even if we can’t help everyone.
But wait, what if we changed the outcome of this story? What if the man, instead of telling the little girl that she could not save them all alone, realized that if he also helped carry the starfish, they could, together, save more of them?
What if all the beach goers started to help? What if the lifeguards joined, the families in their beach homes, everyone on that ocean street, the church on the end, the school on the other side, the local corner store up the hill, the businesses downtown, the local non-profits, law enforcement, and the rest of the neighborhood? What if the whole beach community got involved and picked up the stranded starfish, held them, and carried them back to safety?
Well, the more people that get involved, the greater the impact they would have, and the more starfish would be saved!
We have our own “stranded starfish” right here in Highlands County, represented by our community’s children who are struggling with trauma. The beating hot sun might represent a situation of domestic violence, the dry sand might represent not having enough food to eat, the nipping seagulls might represent someone being abusive, the clawing crabs might represent being bullied in school, and so on. Prevention services are crucial, but also, no matter what the traumatizing situation is, we can be part of bringing children back to safety by creating a trauma-informed community; a community that is safe and resilient, built on acceptance and healing, that surrounds, supports, and protects children from trauma/re-traumatization and its adverse effects.
Becoming trauma-informed and being part of building a trauma-informed community is how YOU can help our own “stranded starfish” here in Highlands County.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.