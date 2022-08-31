My father was an avid reader and collector of books. He would always search for rare editions on the shelves of thrift stores, in cardboard boxes at garage sales, on flea market tables, etc. He mostly read epic fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Growing up I lived in a home overflowing with volumes upon volumes of books, a quirk that I would carry over into my own homemaking.

My father also died when I was 15 years old. I will be 28 this year.

