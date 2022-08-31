My father was an avid reader and collector of books. He would always search for rare editions on the shelves of thrift stores, in cardboard boxes at garage sales, on flea market tables, etc. He mostly read epic fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Growing up I lived in a home overflowing with volumes upon volumes of books, a quirk that I would carry over into my own homemaking.
My father also died when I was 15 years old. I will be 28 this year.
Something they don’t tell you about losing a parent when you’re young is the weird disconnect that you feel as you get older and realize that you’ve never known them as fully as you could have within the context of your adulthood.
Like my father, I also love reading epic fantasy, sci-fi and horror, and have often lamented the fact that I will never get to share that interest with him face to face. But, sometimes, when I want to feel closer to him, I’ll pick up a book by an author that I know he loved.
Most recently, I read “Imajica” by Clive Barker, because I remembered how fond he was of Hellraiser. I instantly fell in love with “Imajica,” declaring it my favorite book and telling everyone I knew about how amazing it is. (It really is a beautiful piece of fiction and an incredible exercise in world building that any fantasy reader should pick up)
A couple of weeks ago, I was browsing the bookshelves at the thrift store, and right smack at eye level was a copy of “Imajica” by Clive Barker. The book was in beautiful condition with the dust cover clean and intact and the original stunning cover art from its 1991 printing. I already had a copy at home, but this one was in much nicer condition, and for $1.25, I saw no harm in acquiring a second copy.
When I returned home from thrifting, I performed my usual ritual of showing my husband every single treasure I found, no matter how small or silly. Don’t worry, he loves it! (Or at least I think he does as he’s never objected.) When I pulled out my new book, I was suddenly struck by a memory that my dad would always check the edition on the books that he bought. I’m not in the habit of checking for these sorts of things, and I thought to myself “there’s no way … but I’ll check anyway,” and sure enough, right there on the copyright page were the words: FIRST EDITION.
The sight of the words brought out a surprised expletive from me that prompted my husband to remind me to watch my language around the children. He then went to eBay to check the listing price of my treasure. The market price for the edition is about $40 which is pretty good considering I basically paid pocket change for it.
While I do have a tendency for magical thinking, it’s hard to deny that the circumstances surrounding my find are serendipitous at the very least. I choose to believe that my father wanted me to have this book that we shared and placed it right at my eye level, and he wanted me to know it was from him by reminding me to check the copyright page for the edition after I had purchased it and taken it home.
Despite what eBay says, this tome I found is worth far more than $40. It is my most prized possession. And it is a gift from my father.