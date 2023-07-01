So, the other day, I was napping. Unlike my grandchildren, I do not fight naps. I find them a nice break during the day and think the kids don’t know what they’re missing.
Anyway, I woke up and my heart began to race. It slowed down, then began to race again. It repeated this cycle one more time before settling down.
I’m not a doctor, I just married one. But I was pretty sure that wasn’t supposed to happen.
I didn’t know if it was something to be concerned about, or just a minor thing. So I shot Don a text, not wanting to call him while he was seeing patients. I figured continuing to lay down was a good idea, so I waited for a response.
Don chose to call me. He asked me a lot of questions. No, I didn’t have chest pain. No, I wasn’t short of breath. No, I hadn’t drunk a huge amount of caffeine – just my coffee in the morning and a diet soda for lunch. Not unusual for me at all.
He told me first off to restrict myself to non-caffeinated drinks. I was to take it easy and rest for the day. Also, if I had any other symptoms I was to call back at once.
I really felt I was being punished with the “no caffeine” instruction. Unfortunately, the only non-caffeinated drink in the house was filtered tap water. The filter made the Sebring water drinkable (there is a lot to admire about Sebring, but its drinking water is not one of those things) and I settled down with my Nintendo Switch to pass the time.
After a bit, the only symptoms I could report were a feeling of anxiety and a mild headache. Neither seemed too alarming and I continued to be a good girl and take it easy.
I recalled that my Fitbit watch had an app that took an EKG. I messed it up the first time I tried it, but my second attempt was successful. It reported a normal sinus rhythm, which is what you want to hear regarding your heart.
However, it also reported a high pulse rate. Given I’d been spending a good part of the afternoon laying down, this was unusual. Don wasn’t happy about it and said that I had to come into his office the next day and get a real EKG. He took pity on me and let me have a jamocha shake with dinner despite the caffeine, but until the EKG my soda and coffee were forbidden.
Why am I telling you this? Partly because it’s currently on my mind, and not allowing other topics to get in there.
This is also part cautionary tale. I wondered if I should have contacted Don in the first place, especially since it seems that everything is OK (I have to say seems because I haven’t had the EKG yet). The resounding answer I got from Don was “absolutely.”
Sometimes something might feel off about you. Maybe, like me, your heart starts racing for no apparent reason. Or you’re having trouble catching your breath. Or something that feels out of the ordinary.
Moral of the story? Do something about it. Call your doctor. Get a friend or family member to drive you to the emergency room. Call 911 yourself if you have to. But get it checked out.
Yes, it may be a false alarm. But remember the story of the boy who cried wolf? It was a false alarm – until it wasn’t. And being safe is a lot better than being sorry. Especially if not checking it out means you’re no longer around to be sorry. Be good to yourself. And stay safe.