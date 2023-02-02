Last week I wrote about my dingo dog rodeo when it came to toenail trimming time. Thankfully Sadie Girl’s daily walks help keep those talons in check because having to handle this chore more than every month or so would likely have the fur flying.
As I mature, I find that wrestling around on the floor with the dog is not nearly the jovial time it used to be. Knees cracking and back popping, it is more of a workout than I care to admit. Then, of course, there’s the getting back up off the floor to consider. I’m sure this could be considered dog yoga or something of that nature. Whether people would pay to do this though seems unlikely, but I believe they let goats trample them and call it selfcare?
Whether dog toenail wrestling could be a profitable side hustle I’m uncertain, but I do find myself asking why does the canine create such a struggle? My felines are typically chilled out during the same activity and never create such a fuss. Even stranger, the dog will notice their nail clipping going on and begin howling in her Model T fashion eager to get in on the action. While that’s more likely related to the cat treats coming soon after, even with the dog doing her crazy dance nearby, the cats are bored by the whole thing.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m super thankful and delighted to have been able to raise those critters right. A cat that disagrees with nail trimming can lead to both dangerous and painful outcomes. Many moons ago I worked in the veterinary technician field and had the unpleasant experience of being clawed, bitten and howled at by quite a few sweet and loving kitties. Pet parents would assure everyone that their darlings were calm and placid, but boy when that treatment door swings shut, it’s game on a lot of times. Have I ever mentioned the worst cat bite I ever had was by a family member’s feline? Totally my own fault, it taught me that you can’t let your guard down during this process and expect to walk away unscathed.
Knowing this, I’ve always begun trimming toenails as soon as any kitten enters my fold. My current cats are good about having a sit down and toe trim. They might chatter a bit, but as soon as I start snipping away, they settle in and look boorish. Appearing embarrassed by the predicament they are in, they honestly tolerate it all in good fashion. Between my efforts and several scratching towers, it limits the destruction for the most part. There is my office chair, however, that is slowly being sacrificed.
Initially I thought it adorable when one of my cats started zipping up the back of it to sit on my headrest as I typed. Pretty quickly, her fileting of the chair became alarming. In fact, I’ve got to sign off and get her off the back of it right now. Could this be payback for toe trimming?