Last week I wrote about my dingo dog rodeo when it came to toenail trimming time. Thankfully Sadie Girl’s daily walks help keep those talons in check because having to handle this chore more than every month or so would likely have the fur flying.

As I mature, I find that wrestling around on the floor with the dog is not nearly the jovial time it used to be. Knees cracking and back popping, it is more of a workout than I care to admit. Then, of course, there’s the getting back up off the floor to consider. I’m sure this could be considered dog yoga or something of that nature. Whether people would pay to do this though seems unlikely, but I believe they let goats trample them and call it selfcare?

Recommended for you