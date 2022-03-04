We all seem to have challenges in managing all we want or need to get done in life, and as a pilot we have many things to manage to be safe and have a good flight.
Aeronautical Decision Making (ADM) is an essential skill for a pilot, and managing our time and resources while in the left seat is critical. If we don’t do it wisely, things can go bad in a heartbeat.
There is a gauge that most general aviation airplanes have called the Hobbs meter. It is the equivalent of a taxi cab meter running, keeping track of the time the aircraft is running. When you rent an airplane or track the time used for a club plane you calculate the start and ending time of the Hobbs meter. As an aircraft owner you track the time used to schedule oil changes and other service and if you’re smart, you put aside a certain amount of money per hour to pay for the things that will need attention down the road/runway so to speak.
So, time is money, and we all like to make the best use of our time. Many times, when flying we have a place to go and things to do. If weather or other issues develop, we could find ourselves rushing to get there or complete the flight at the expense of being safe. Time management is an essential skill for a pilot.
Time management guru Peter Drucker said there are three rules for effective time management. They work well for pilots. These are also concepts I teach to my high school aviation students.
1. If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. You need some place to document your commitments and tasks. There are countless methods, but something that is organized by date and time and can be referenced and used for planning takes away the burden of trying to remember all that you committed to. I have used the Franklin Day planner for the last 30-plus years and it has worked well for me.
2. You need to be able to prioritize. Having some sense of what is important, and what is not, is something we as pilots do all the time. We fly in a dynamic ever-changing environment and know what is important and can prioritize our actions (aviate, navigate, communicate). We all know the horror stories of the pilot and passengers who died when the PIC succumbed to the “get there-itis.” Or pushing into the IMC (Instrument Meteorological Conditions) conditions from VMC (Visual Meteorological Conditions). What do many of the stories have in common? The pilot made a decision not based on the priorities of taking actions that would create the highest level of safety. Dirty Harry said, “A man needs to know his limitations.”
3. “Buffalo time” This is my own interpretation of Drucker’s third rule. Some years ago, my wife Becky was teaching a Dale Carnegie course and had a class member who was Amish and didn’t drive. Bill Plank of Brodhead, Wisconsin had a successful harness and tack company. His company made the harness and tack for the Budweiser draft horse team. Bill’s successful company was based in large part by his making a commitment and following it through. Bill came back to assist with the next course and she would pick him up early and drive him to class. He never missed a class.
One day when she went to pick up Bill, his wife Elizabeth came out and told Becky that Bill would not be going to class that night. That was very unusual, and Becky was concerned. What had happened earlier in the day was that one of their full-blooded buffalo escaped and it had headed north ripping up everything and anything is its path. The only way he was able to stop it was to shoot it. He was now out in the pasture, field dressing the 2,000-pound animal.
How many times in your life, or flight, has a “buffalo” showed up and completely changed your plans? These are things you didn’t expect but require your immediate attention and action. Weather, mechanical failures, and other things develop that you didn’t anticipate. We all have or will experience something like this in our flying. It is not “if,” but “when.” We train, prepare and practice for these “buffalo.”
The point is, as you plan your flight and daily tasks, provide some room in your plan for the buffalo to roam. Be flexible, because those critters will come and stomp on you if you don’t allow some room for them. Have an alternate route, destination, plan extra time, don’t cut it too close. It is better to arrive early rather than late or never.
I try to share life lessons with my high school aviation students based on my flying experiences.
There are five rules for success in my classes:
1. Be there. Don’t miss class. It’s hard to make up some of the hands-on things we do.
2. Have a good work ethic. Set high standards for your work. A pilot’s life and well-being will depend on the quality of your work when he or she is sitting in the left seat of the airplane you are building.
3. Work as a team. Learn from others; share the workload. Many hands make light work.
4. Have patience. This is a big challenge for today’s youth. We are so used to everything being instant and quick-serve. It takes time to build skill and confidence. Learn from others who have more experience and skill. Learning to work with hand and power tools will take time to be good at it.
5. Time management is another challenge for our youth. They want to do everything and will over commit on a regular basis. The last-minute cramming and “I work better under pressure” are just excuses for poor planning and not managing your commitments. I have lots of fun relating the buffalo story with them. I’ll often ask them if the saw any buffalo recently. It is a fun and tactful way to remind them to manage their time effectively.
Have you seen any buffalo lately?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.