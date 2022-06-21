The long, hot summer is upon us yet again.
Time to lie outside in a hammock or recline on a heavily-cushioned lounge chair under your Live Oak tree – reading – reading – reading – maybe napping with an open book on your chest until the roar of dueling lawn mowers wakes you. It’s just that ‘unspoken’ neighborhood competition for the best lawn trying to shame you. Try to ignore it while listening to your own grass grow. Can’t live with it. Can’t live without it – that lush, cool green that feels so good under sunburned toes late in the evening.
Time on your hands. Time to cook out. Time to travel. Time for the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer spent ‘schmoozing’ with envious kinfolk visiting from the North or the good neighbor, that nice guy next door, you wish you had more time to talk to the rest of the year. Long, seemingly endless summer days filled with absolutely nothing whatsoever to do except what you want to do. Ah, bliss.
By August, your kids will be whining, “I’m bored. I’m b-o-r-e-d ... There’s nothing to do.” You grab their frazzled mother, toss the cranky kids in the car, jump in and go flying off for a spur-of-the-moment car trip, destination unknown. You find yourself back home with simple little adventures to talk about and irresistible fruit and vegetables from that roadside stand you fly past the rest of the year while promising yourself you will stop there ‘one of these days.’ Time to see new and different things along the way, unnoticed in that mad dash to somewhere else. Spontaneous, madcap little diversions you ‘just don’t have time for’ the rest of the year. The freedom of time on your hands. Your kids will remember these simple pleasures shared with family more than those insanely-expensive, event-packed cruises or theme parks.
It’s summer and the livin’ is easy ... Let yourself buy into the fantasy yet again. That’s allowed too. After all, it’s summer. Anything is possible.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. Sam invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com