I’m so envious whenever I hear somebody described as being “well organized.” How do they do it when I can hardly walk in a straight line and chew gum at the same time? Is this a ‘gift’ that some people are born with or might the rest of us mere mortals achieve it somehow too? I’ve read all the how-to books. They all seem to work in theory, but rarely in execution. These books lie scattered everywhere around my house even now. Under the front seat of the car. Under my bed where I was reading until the sameness of the suggestions made me doze off. I even found one in the shampoo bottle niche on the tile wall in my walk-in shower ... don’t ask – I don’t know why either.
Many years ago, after being interviewed over dinner for prospective ‘wife-dom’ by his parents, my date and I went to see a romantic comedy. The young husband was complaining that his wife was so disorganized that he expected someday to come home from work and discover that she had ‘misplaced’ their kids. My date turned and looked long and hard at me in the dark theater. It was our last date.
Another time, I was keeping company with a germaphobe, an endearing neat freak of a guy. Just for the fun of it, each time he turned his back for a moment, I would ever so slightly rearrange the carefully organized items he kept ‘just so’ on his kitchen counter. He would notice something was ‘off’, rearrange the items and turn his back. I would do it again and again. If he ever caught on, he never let on. He just patiently restored the order he required. Maybe he desperately needed order and I could not get my act together. His idea of surprising me with a gift was to bring me household cleaning materials. Not that I expected roses but a Swiffer and a mop? Finally he told me, “ I have to get away from you for a few days at a time. You drive me crazy.’ A few days became a few weeks and then it was over – by mutual consent.
Once I read that I should collect things in a box on my desk to be returned all over the house. A place for everything and everything in its place. I should also carry a 3-by-3-inch Post-it Note pad in my pocket, jotting down anything I wanted to put in the shoebox to bring back to my desk. Outstanding idea for me with knees so ‘bad’ I try to stand up and walk only when ‘nature calls.’
I could also chant out loud whatever I got up to do: “Let the cat in — get the mail — let the cat out — start the dishwasher — let the cat in — put the trash out — wash some clothes — shoot the cat ...” (Forget I said that, Morris. Just kidding ...) Trouble is, I often got back to my desk — and remembered I forgot to do the main thing I got up to go do in the first place and nature was still calling. When I opened the washer, I found the little Post-it pad had fallen in when I loaded it, leaving a shredded confetti of sorts all over my wet clothes.
Only a single thing ever helped me get organized and it probably saved my airline job. Daytimers. I dared not forget even once to put on my uniform, go to the airport, and work a flight. Nobody is the least bit amused if you forget to come to work. It results in a stern reprimand the first time and docked pay. After that, unless you can prove you missed a flight because you were rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on I-95 on your way to Miami International for your trip, you better show up.
When you are a new hire, the company owns you. You are on the bottom of the seniority list, sometimes for years. They even tell you what to wear under that uniform — from the skin out — and your supervisor can confirm that at will. I’ll never forget the first time my supervisor ran her hand down the back of my little 118-pound body to make sure I was wearing a tight longline girdle from my waist to my knees.
I have every single Daytimer from 1963 to 2023. The pages in my first one measured 3-by-6 inches. Now, for years, they have been 9-by-11 inches. What that confirms is that life has gotten bigger, fuller, and richer during all these years after I finally got better organized. I often refer to them when I want to make sure I have my facts straight when I write my columns. It all comes back to me so vividly as I turn the pages. I keep urging you to write, to keep track of your life, to keep notes for the memoir I hope each of you will write some day. If that seems as daunting to you as it did to me, maybe this is the place to start. Don’t toss them year to year, keep them in a safe place. Like me, some day you may be very glad you did.
