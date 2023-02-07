I’m so envious whenever I hear somebody described as being “well organized.” How do they do it when I can hardly walk in a straight line and chew gum at the same time? Is this a ‘gift’ that some people are born with or might the rest of us mere mortals achieve it somehow too? I’ve read all the how-to books. They all seem to work in theory, but rarely in execution. These books lie scattered everywhere around my house even now. Under the front seat of the car. Under my bed where I was reading until the sameness of the suggestions made me doze off. I even found one in the shampoo bottle niche on the tile wall in my walk-in shower ... don’t ask – I don’t know why either.

Many years ago, after being interviewed over dinner for prospective ‘wife-dom’ by his parents, my date and I went to see a romantic comedy. The young husband was complaining that his wife was so disorganized that he expected someday to come home from work and discover that she had ‘misplaced’ their kids. My date turned and looked long and hard at me in the dark theater. It was our last date.

Recommended for you