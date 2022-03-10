Sunday is Daylight Saving Time, and we will get an “extra” hour of shine to augment our day. I’m excited about getting home and feeling less rushed by having the extra daylight. In fact, I’m hopeful to be able to spend more time outdoors recreating and getting more exercise. There’s just something about being able to do this while the sun’s still up that feels so much better than walking in the dark.
Don’t get me wrong, I do adore my pre-dawn strolls under the moon and stars. I’ve seen comets and shooting stars, slivers of Cheshire Cat smiles and enormous harvest orbs creating runways of silver on the lake waters. The snuffling of unseen creatures or a startling of browsing deer and foraging rabbits gets my own heart racing as I putter along in the dark. Being bathed in the brightening rays of sunrise stretching across the sky as we get closer to DST is always a treat too.
Sadly, that’s about to get the big switch up and I’ll be trudging along deep in the shadows once again. I will greatly miss the mental wakening I’ve enjoyed as I walk to the brightening day.
With the clock skipping forward, I must set my spirit to the coming struggle. I know there will be the difficulty of dialing my mind and body ahead as well. Rising shortly after 5 a.m., we may alter the clock, but my internal alarm will still get me up right on time. It’s a habit that I’ve recently been able to regain so I’m quite thankful for it, but sometimes having too much time in the morning creates a routine of running late just the same.
So much additional time means I might try to do a load of laundry or pay some bills. Maybe I’ll get overly ambitious and type a column or make myself breakfast. If I feed pets and notice something in my garden needing attention, I might think I’ll take just a few moments to take care of it. Before I realize it, I’m running late and need to hustle to get out the door. With pets underfoot there’s always one more bowl of food needing to be filled or a last-minute potty trip to further slow my progress. Schedules it seems are made to be broken.
With DST happening every year and my awareness of the coming challenges, I should be able to mitigate the issues. That’s my goal but of course there will be those distractions to hamper my efforts. It seems the more things change, the more much stays the same. Perhaps I can find a better balance and move forward in the brighter days with more clarity and vision. Shining a light on things usually helps one to see better, right?
Regardless of where you fall on the DST change and challenges, I hope your coffee is strong and your sleep deep. Here’s to hoping this upcoming time change brings with it brighter days and more time to reflect on the light we are given.