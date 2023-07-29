I’ve been in South Carolina this week, visiting my beautiful grandbabies (and their parents as well). By the time this column comes out, Don and I will be on the way back to Florida.
The visit has been somewhat colored by the fact that everyone but Matthias has been coughing. Poor Amanda, my daughter-in-law, is dealing with an infection in both ears, which hasn’t been fun. In spite of this, she has been a gracious hostess to us. Lavinia was laid low with a fever mid-week but will hopefully improve as she is medicated and cared for.
Lavinia is now five and preparing to start kindergarten in less than two weeks. This is a concept I’m sometimes struggling with – wasn’t she a baby a few days ago? But she is even bigger than she was in March, when we last visited.
She is adorable, trying to fix her own hair in ponytails and able to unlock the front door using the keypad. She can’t quite print her name yet, though she knows it starts with ”L.” Ask her where she lives and mama’s phone number and she can spout both out.
I can usually help her overcome a bad mood by first waiting till she is calming down and telling her I don’t want to see her “toothies.” She immediately responds with a giggle and a grin, and her world is back to normal.
Her favorite color is blue and she loves unicorns and her stuffed Lambie. We’ve spent time watching TV and playing Super Mario Kart on her daddy’s computer.
Another thing she has shown an interest in are the pictures of her and Matthias I have on my computer and/or phone. We spent quite a bit of time one day going through all the pictures I have of them, separate and together. Some of them even got an “Aw” from her. It was special.
Both she and her brother still enjoy being tickled and read to. They play together more or less peacefully with only occasional flareups.
Matthias, at three, is more articulate than he was a few months ago. Sometimes I still have trouble understanding him but it’s less of a problem now. He has gone backwards in potty training and is back in pullups. But he’s three and I’m sure as he gets older he will conquer this skill.
He is a cuddler at times and a Matthias hug is a special thing. For that matter, so are Lavinia hugs. Kisses are prized.
Baby Shark is still somewhat popular but there are other cartoons as well. They like a tablet app called Homer which teaches things like letters and numbers, and includes videos about trucks, which both kids are big fans of.
We’ve had the opportunity to spend time with John and Amanda after the kids went to sleep. The conversations have been insightful even if we don’t always see eye-to-eye. I look at my oldest son and sometimes wonder at the good, intelligent man he’s become. Don and I are proud of him and Amanda, and so blessed they are part of our family.
Saturday, there will be hugs and kisses and some sadness at leaving this precious family. But I know they are merely a phone call away. And I hope that they are half as grateful for us as we are for them.