Along with Halloween and nicer weather, October brings us flu season, too. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County encourages everyone over the age of six months to get a flu shot. The vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and the serious side effects that can sometimes come with it. Please talk to your health care provider or pediatrician about what vaccines are best for you and your family.
Current data on flu outbreaks in Florida can be found at Influenza | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov). This report shows that, for the week of Oct. 9-15, 2022, flu cases are increasing throughout the state, along with flu-related emergency room visits. Highlands County, however, is showing no outbreaks of the flu currently, which is great news. Now we just need to make sure it stays that way.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges people to get a flu shot every year because flu viruses change quickly. This means that last year’s vaccine may not protect against this year’s virus strains. You should also keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for your body to build protection against the flu after you get the shot, and that getting the flu vaccine does not offer a 100% guarantee that you will not get the flu. Other ways to protect yourself from illness are to continue to practice good hand hygiene and keep social distancing in mind when in crowded places.
If you do catch the flu, remember to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze to help prevent those around you from getting sick. Stay home when you are sick and be sure to disinfect commonly used surfaces around the house. Drink plenty of fluids and take any medication recommended by your health care provider. Rest is important so that your body can heal. Remember to wash your hands often. If you notice your symptoms getting worse or have a high temperature for more than a few hours, call your health care provider right away. Although there are no cures for the flu, your doctor can give you medicines that should help treat the symptoms, so you feel better.
DOH-Highlands offers the flu vaccine at our primary care clinic in Sebring at 7205 S. George Blvd. Please call 863-382-7272 for an appointment. Our health care team is happy to discuss your needs and offer solutions you can choose from.
Just so you know, we at the health department do try to practice what we preach, as you can see by the photo below of our interim health officer, Jennifer Roth, getting her flu shot in our clinic. She makes it look so easy.
Let’s keep Highlands County flu free.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.