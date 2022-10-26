crain pic

Jennifer Roth, interim health officer at Health Department of Highlands County, gets her flu shot in the clinic.

 COURTESY/PAMELA CRAIN

Along with Halloween and nicer weather, October brings us flu season, too. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County encourages everyone over the age of six months to get a flu shot. The vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and the serious side effects that can sometimes come with it. Please talk to your health care provider or pediatrician about what vaccines are best for you and your family.

Current data on flu outbreaks in Florida can be found at Influenza | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov). This report shows that, for the week of Oct. 9-15, 2022, flu cases are increasing throughout the state, along with flu-related emergency room visits. Highlands County, however, is showing no outbreaks of the flu currently, which is great news. Now we just need to make sure it stays that way.

