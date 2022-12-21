I was going to write a column this holiday season about customer service: To be kinder to each other in the time of peace on Earth and good will to all.
It is time to show greater kindness and patience. I hope you will.
I also hope you’ll slow down, both in life and on the road.
I’ve written about road safety many times. My colleagues and I have covered many crashes.
You don’t often get to be part of one, and you don’t want to. Trust me.
Nov. 14 on Sebring Parkway at Spring Garden Road, riding to work that Monday, I checked my speedometer and looked up to find a red oncoming car rapidly filling my lane.
I swerved right, but it hit my front flank, yanked the wheel off the axle, tore the tire off the rim and shredded the driver’s side.
A second hit from behind — another driver riding in the lane beside me but behind me — sent me spinning. My car stopped facing where I’d been.
I couldn’t breathe. When I could breathe, I couldn’t move. When I found I could move and wasn’t bleeding, I crawled out the passenger door.
The crash involved five drivers, total. The one who hit me didn’t survive.
Once the adrenaline wore off, pain spread all over me and took three weeks to subside, but I’m alive. I’m breathing. I’m walking.
I’ve worn my seat belt religiously since age 17. It kept me alive.
As a reporter, I’ve covered hundreds of crashes on these roads populated by year-long and seasonal residents in cars or on motorcycles, bicycles, feet or mobility scooters mixing with semi-trailers and through-travelers.
None of you want a collision, but you could have one. I’ve compiled advice from law enforcement on how to avoid one.
Slow down. Leave earlier and just slow down.
Back off. Tailgating does no good. Road rage isn’t worth it, either. Get in the habit of leaving two car lengths in front of you at all times.
Get rid of distractions: food, phones, makeup, music, GPS, A/C or smoking. If it takes your focus off the road, you’ll crash.
Avoid dangerous sections on the road whenever possible. If you must turn left at those spots, change your route to cross at a light or to make that left into a right turn.
Respect others. Give lots of room when you pull out or when they do. Again, don’t ride on any bumpers.
Don’t pass too closely. Don’t pass at all in a no-passing zone.
Obey speed limits, lights and signs. Better to stop smoothly than to race through a changing light.
Finally, if you are in no condition to drive for any reason — drinking, drugs, distraction or disposition — just don’t drive. Ride with someone else.
We all want to see 2023.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun.
