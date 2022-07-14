Last week, we talked about being safe in the summer heat here in Florida. Today, I would like to add more to that discussion, sharing information on water and food safety. The goal is to help you have a truly enjoyable summer and make many happy memories, now that we are all trying to move on from the pandemic. That’s not to say you shouldn’t take precautions against COVID-19, because you should certainly do whatever is right for you and your family, keeping in mind that the case count is currently increasing throughout the state.
My family likes to cook out during the summer. My sons take great pride in their grilling skills and often compete with one another. We also have some wonderful family favorites when it comes to side dishes – my specialty is deviled eggs and one son makes baked beans with cinnamon that are beyond delicious. Without proper food handling and storage habits, however, these special family dinners can result in illnesses related to spoiled foods.
It’s good to remember the basics of food prep: clean, cook, chill, separate. Keeping the prep area and utensils, including your hands, clean during food processing and cooking is extremely important. Wash your hands, all utensils and surfaces before and after food prep, especially after working with meats, poultry, eggs or seafood. Don’t allow juices from one food to contaminate other food items.
Food should always be cooked to the proper internal temperature. A food thermometer can be useful for this. There are some pretty fancy digital thermometers for meats that are a great addition to your kitchen and grilling toolkit – and make great gifts for the chef in your life. Safe cooking temperature information can be found on the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety web page at www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/food-safety-basics/safe-temperature-chart.
Proper storage of foods is another key to food safety. Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours and not left out for snacking. Using smaller storage containers for leftovers helps with the cooling process and may allow you to heat up only what you can eat later in the day. If you are not going to eat all the leftovers within a few days, consider freezing some of them, but do so within two hours. Frozen foods should not be thawed by leaving them on the counter. The best way to thaw foods is in the refrigerator at no higher than 40˚F.
Cook outs often happen at the beach or lake, or by the pool. When you are around water, especially when there are children in the group, it is important to remain aware of what is going on around you. It’s easy to get distracted by other people or the rituals of cooking that you need for your special recipe, but don’t let that keep you from being watchful. Small children can be especially slippery when wet. They just seem to disappear while we are looking at them, but it only takes a moment for them to get into trouble in the water.
Florida leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1-4. The Florida Department of Health strongly urges those with pools to put up multiple barriers and to always have adult supervision when children are around. The Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act requires one of the following safety measures for any pool built after Oct. 1, 2000: a pool fence with self-closing, self-latching gate(s) enclosing the pool and ensuring no direct access; an approved pool cover; alarms on all doors and windows leading out to the pool; and all doors providing direct access from the home to the pool must have a self-closing, self-latching device with a release mechanism no lower than 54 inches above the floor. Most home swimming pools in Florida were built before this law was enacted, so it is up to the individual owner to be responsible for taking those precautions.
Unfortunately, you can’t put a gate around the beach or lake. But you can take safety precautions to ensure a good day for those you love. Always provide adult supervision for children. Be aware of those in your group who cannot swim and watch out for them when in the water. Pay attention to any weather or rip current warnings. When boating, be sure everyone is in approved life-safety vests. Be watchful of those around you in the water and at the dock. Never drink and drive on the water. Be sure there is a first aid kit on the boat and an emergency light and air horn.
All of this just scratches the surface. As with most things in life, using common sense will go a long way toward keeping everyone safe. For more information on water and food safety, please visit the Florida Department of Health website at FDOH Urges Summer Safety with Tips for Swimming, Grilling and Chilling | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov). Have a wonderful – and safe – summer!
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.