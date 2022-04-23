In the event you paid absolutely no attention to the news this past week, a federal judge in Tampa struck down the federal mask mandate for planes and other forms of mass transit. If you heard screaming in various parts of the country, it probably had something to do with that.
Many airlines quickly made masks optional for flights. Some airports did the same. The Biden administration, caught by surprise, said that the TSA would not enforce the mask mandate “for now.” By late Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced it would file an appeal to the ruling.
In other words, this is not the last we’re going to hear about this. In fact, I would not be surprised if it makes its way to the Supreme Court. You’d think that if it does, that will settle it, but this issue has a life of its own. No matter what, we’re going to be talking about masking for a while.
Almost two years ago, in the beginning months of the pandemic, I wrote a column about masks. I explained why I felt people should wear the things even if they are a pain in the neck. At the time, the hope was that this was going to be over shortly if people would simply agree to take some simple steps to contain COVID.
Well, it’s 2022, and COVID is still here. And the divide over what to do about it is larger than ever.
I have yet to meet anyone who enjoys wearing a mask. Some of us have gone ahead and gotten cute masks, figuring if we must wear them, we should get some pleasure from them. My favorite one is a Baby Yoda mask. I get compliments when I wear it.
In this whole debate about masks, I see both sides, because I know people on both sides. There are those who see the mask as some nefarious attempt to control them and rob them of their freedom, and they resist wearing them with every inch of their soul. Some of these people actually pitch fits when asked to wear a mask, which you’d think they’d know, being an adult, that fit pitching doesn’t do any good.
But there are those like a dear friend of mine, whose adult daughter has cancer. The daughter can’t afford to get hit with this virus. So my friend is of the opinion that those around her daughter need to be masked for her safety.
(And those who want to scream “masks don’t work!” take it to someone who might believe you. I know medical people, and they say they do.)
My stand? I’m flying out to Las Vegas next month for a writing conference. My preference, if that mattered, would be to not have to wear a mask. We’re talking hours between sitting in the airport and riding on the plane – the mask gets old fast.
If I don’t have to wear a mask, I tend not to. This doesn’t mean I won’t. If in doubt, I’ll ask. I, like many of you, long for the day we don’t need the stupid things, period.
But, if the federal guidelines are restored, I will mask without a peep. Not, as some might say, because I am a sheep. But because A) nothing in the Bible prohibits me from wearing a mask but it does say to submit to those who lead me, and B) because it might keep someone else from getting sick.
I hear people boast they’re willing to die for their fellow man. How about this: Prove you’re not just talk and show your care for your fellow man by masking when told to.
It’s not the end of your world if you do. And it’s possible you could keep someone else’s world from ending.