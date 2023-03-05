Visit Sebring/The Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) currently has two opportunities for you to provide feedback. Both deadlines are Friday, March 10.
Tourism Award nominations
To recognize and celebrate the hundreds of dedicated tourism professionals who provide exceptional customer service and ensure our visitors create special memories with their families and friends throughout their time in our destination, Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) created the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards.
With eight special tourism-related award categories, find which category your favorite tourism-based organization, business, professional or volunteers falls into and nominate them before the March 10 deadline. Judging is done by an independent panel of out-of-county judges based on the information submitted in the online nomination.
Then, join us in May 2023 as we recognize our local tourism industry award winners and unveil new tourism-related information at our Tourism Insights & Awards Program on May 17; location to be determined.
Award categories are Attraction Service Champion, Hotel Service Champion, Restaurant Service Champion, Rising Star Champion, Volunteer Champion, Innovation Champion, Sports Tourism Champion, and Humanitarian Champion
To nominate an organization, business and/or individual for this year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards, visit https://visitsebring.com/tourism-awards/. Before you submit your nomination(s), first review the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards Rules & Guidelines.
Tourism & Recreation Facility Study Survey
The TDC was recently awarded a $50,000 state grant to assist in identifying strategic opportunities and to create a plan for recreational facility enhancements and developments that will increase tourism to Highlands County while also benefiting county residents with additional recreational opportunities.
“Many destinations are enhancing and/or building facilities that support tourism events on the weekends while serving as a community recreation asset during the week and we are interested in similar opportunities for Highlands County,” said Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring’s lead marketing consultant. “We will rely on results from this study to help determine facility specifications, ideal location(s), and what amenities we will need to offer so we can be competitive in attracting new events to the area during low tourism times of the year that will positively impact our local economy.”
The study is funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and will be completed no later than May 2023. The county has engaged the services of the Huddle Up Group (HUG) and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) to conduct the research.
“Sports tourism has grown steadily in Highlands County over the past several years bringing visitor dollars into the area when hotels, restaurants and attractions need it,” said Huddle Up Group Founder/CEO Jon Schmieder. “The opportunity here is to look intentionally at what assets need to be developed or enhanced to continue this upward trajectory in the highly desirable market that is sports tourism.”
Tactics used to complete the research will include visitor, resident, and event planner surveys; data collection; economic impact analysis; focus groups; and an evaluation of current tourism assets and events, as well as those held in neighboring destinations. A survey link is currently posted on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page, and postcards with a QR code to the online survey are also available at Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid Town Halls, libraries, and Chambers of Commerce, as well as the County’s Tourism Development Office located at 501 S. Commerce Avenue in Sebring. The survey will be available online until March 10, and the link is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HC-Survey2023.
“The study will help identify the need and opportunity for recreational facility development and address the diverse recreational needs of Highlands County residents and visitors,” said Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, Executive Director of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council. “Based on the research, a framework for growth will be developed, which will increase opportunities for tourism, recreation, hospitality and employment resulting in a more livable, sustainable community.”
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, she has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.