As Lake Placid’s 32nd annual Caladium Festival concludes, it is always refreshing to see the influx of visitors into the town every summer to infuse out-of-county money into our local economy. I wonder how many festival goers came to Highlands County for the first time?
The following is an excerpt from a Tourism Master Plan recently released for a destination in Virginia. This succinctly summarizes the role and benefits of a local destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) and how attracting tourists to a destination is important for the residents.
Tourism is said to be the front door to economic development. No business will move their company, or launch a new satellite location, without first sending executives to visit and assess whether the destination is one that their people will want to visit, work, and eventually live.
The Tourism and Hospitality industry provides the first impression of each community to its visitors. The industry is joyful, but it is not superficial — its impact is quantifiably and qualitatively measurable, and its contributions to quality of life are additive over time.
When a region proactively attracts and manages responsible short-term visitation by investing responsibly in tourism, its leaders lay the groundwork to build a financial pipeline that continuously allows new money to flow into the local economy for generations to come. This process and flow provide significant lift for local businesses, and to residents, helping to define the uniqueness and value of each individual neighborhood and community.
Tourism also provides measurable state and local tax base enhancements that can be leveraged to fund more and better community services. The entertainment offerings, placemaking, and beautification efforts supported by an effective and proactive tourism program provide valuable community assets that locals will enjoy long after today’s short-term visitors head home.
Further, incremental tax revenue generated by visitors helps to reduce each local household’s individual tax burden. These additional tax revenues improve local infrastructure and can be deployed in a variety of important ways. Some examples include:
• Supporting the recruitment of new doctors, nurses, firefighters, and public safety officers
• Funding the development of new parks, roads, and bridges
• Providing supplemental funding for schools, after-school programs, and childcare options
• Allowing for more opportunities to invest in arts programming and community festivities which all directly support the local community’s quality of life.
Job creation is another major benefit of increased tourism. The tourism sector drives sustainable community growth as entrepreneurs, encouraged by increasing area visitation, establish, mature, and reinvest in additional products and service offerings over time.
These investments tend to increase local food and beverage offerings, arts and culture outlets, historical tours, cultural documentation, and area wayfinding — adding richness, diversity, and abundance to the region and contributing to a more distinctive sense of place for all to enjoy.
Tourism can be a powerful force for smart and responsible growth, but it is, by nature, a highly fragmented industry as well. The tourism industry consists of multiple diverse business segments, including hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail stores, entertainment and activity offerings, recreational assets, arts, and cultural institutions, and more.
In many regions, businesses are small and independent with limited resources available to ensure industry-wide collaboration. This is why communities across the country have found tremendous value and return on their investment by funding a destination marketing and management organization (DMO/DMMO) with staff who can proactively support and drive the industry’s maturation, value, connection, and impact in alignment with a larger economic development strategy.
The local DMO is your Highlands County Tourist Development Council, which is promoted as Visit Sebring. You may not always see what we are doing or be aware of how we are impacting the community, but we are here making a difference for the people who visit, love, and live in Highlands County.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations.