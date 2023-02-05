Tourism isn’t just about holidays and new adventures on distant shores. This incredible industry, quite literally, makes the world go round. From supporting local businesses to making up trillions of dollars of the global GDP, the importance of tourism on the economy is simply massive. And when the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the tourism industry in 2020, the damage was felt across the world.
But what does tourism mean to Highlands County residents?
The advantages of tourism in Highlands County go beyond millions of dollars spent, thousands of jobs gained, and countless business opportunities. A thriving tourism industry helps to build infrastructure such as roads, parks, hospitals, schools, recreational assets, and community areas that residents enjoy as well as the tourists.
According to new figures from VISIT FLORIDA, in 2021, visitors to Highlands County spent $247.5 million, which supported 9.8% of total jobs in the area.
VISIT FLORIDA recently released their 2021 Economic Impact of Tourism by county. Highlands County data shows that the destination fully recovered from the COVID pandemic during the 2021 year and showed a 17.1% increase in total visitor spend over 2020.
In 2021, tourism in the Highlands County generated $272.5 million in total business sales that included indirect and induced impacts, 3,866 jobs, $82.2 million in wages from those jobs and $23.1 million in state and local tax revenues. For visitor spending by category, $71.5 million was spent on food and beverage, $52.5 million in lodging, $43 million in ground transportation, $42.6 million in entertainment/recreation and $37.9 million in shopping.
Most tourists spend their hard-earned dollars to experience something more … and that something usually comes down to connections. At the end of the day, that’s what traveling is about. Connecting with people and places a little (or a lot) different than us. It’s about experiences that remind us to appreciate the differences that exist outside our own little worlds. In turn, traveling leaves us with a greater appreciation for those little worlds of ours we too often take for granted.
So how can you be a “tourist” in your own backyard, help our local economy and make those important local connections?
Shop Local – Highlands County has several great boutiques and locally-owned stores where you can find great (and unique) gifts. Before you rush out to a chain store, stop by our stores owned and operated by locals. Most of them have gift cards available and I am sure they would appreciate a nice shout out on social media.
Eat local – We have some fantastic locally-owned restaurants in this county, and I cannot think of a better way to spend my dining dollars than supporting them. There are so many ways to support restaurants these days – dine in, take out, buy gift cards, social media posts or online reviews. We should all be doing our part.
Support local entertainment and recreation – From live entertainment to passive recreation, we have things to do for many interests. In order to keep these entertainment and recreation options available, we have to support them. Share their social media posts, buy tickets to the shows/performances/concerts, and let the event organizers know you are a fan.
Support new businesses – If a new restaurant or store opens, stop by, and give them a chance to earn your business. Help them get started and return as a repeat customer to keep their business going. It is not easy to start a new business these days, and we must help our fellow Highlands County residents make their dreams come true.
I challenge everyone to try at least one of the items above each week and make a new connection within our own community. Together, we can help our local economy and have stronger local connections which, in turn, helps all of us.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.