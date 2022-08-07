Each year VISIT FLORIDA provides an economic impact report of tourism in all of Florida’s 67 counties. We recently received this data for 2020, which was the year everyone in tourism got hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the COVID year, visitor spending by category was still impactful with the largest spend in the food and beverage category:
• Food & beverage $60.6 million
• Lodging $43.1 million
• Ground transportation $39.7 million
• Entertainment/recreation $37 million
• Shopping $30.8 million
In 2020, visitors to Highlands County generated $19.5 million in state and local taxes and $17.8 million in federal taxes. Tourists helped provide 3,295 jobs to our residents who earned wages totaling $69.7 million. Total visitor spending was $231 million.
Despite this rough year, our year-over-year growth in visitor spending was only down by 14.5%. We usually are not happy about a decrease, but in 2020, a decrease of less than 20% was favorable when we look at how other counties were impacted.
So, what do these tourists and their extra spending here mean to us, the Highlands County resident?
1) Growth in services offered
An influx in tourism creates the demand for businesses to grow their service offerings. Existing business owners and organizations improve their services while discovering new offerings that please out-of-town guests. Simultaneously, new businesses emerge to add to the community. From dining options to entertainment venues, museums, transportation services, healthcare facilities and beyond, tourism encourages new developments that residents can enjoy year-round.
2) Increase in job opportunities
As new service offerings and businesses emerge in a bustling tourism community, so do employment opportunities. Existing businesses find ways to expand while new ones appear, creating new roles for locals to fill. Industries like hospitality, food service and travel produce new job openings. New entrepreneurial opportunities emerge as well. Services like VRBO and Airbnb empower residents to earn revenue from tourists looking for a comfortable, local place to stay.
3) Improved infrastructure
Increased tourism can motivate local governments to improve local infrastructure:
• Accessible public transportation and smooth roadways help tourists experience more of the community.
• Telecommunication improvements enable tourists to share their experiences with friends and family.
• Better water and sewage systems can satisfy the increased demand while ensuring a comfortable stay.
Such improvements benefit residents daily at every economic level.
4) More revenue infused into local economy
Visitors spend money with the community’s businesses. Restaurants, retail stores, boutiques and businesses of all varieties have the potential to earn more when their community attracts tourists. As a result, everyone from business owners to employees will have more to spend within the local economy. The increase in sales tax revenue will fund important infrastructural and environmental endeavors in the community.
5) Cultural preservation and growth
Tourism helps preserve and evolve a community’s culture. Visitors eagerly engage in the history and traditions that make the town tick, providing an opportunity for locals to embrace their roots. Local museums and historical sites can see increased attendance, while the community’s artists can spread their stories and tell new ones. Meanwhile, tourists bring their perspectives and traditions to the communities they visit. The cultural interchanges that coincide with tourism can have lasting positive effects on the community.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.