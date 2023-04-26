To read the statement “Traffic laws not enforced” is about as accurate as saying nobody brushes their teeth anymore. It is no longer a surprise to read letters to the editor and see they are nothing more than rant filled misrepresentations of the truth. To openly proclaim there is no traffic enforcement along U.S. 27 without ever having requested any documentation to support it is a miscarriage of the truth and anyone peddling that should be ashamed of themselves. Because one simply does not see something in action in no way is a truthful indication it is not actually occurring.
Who are the authors of these letters asking when they declare they have heard nothing but excuses as to why there is no traffic enforcement? Certainly not law enforcement agencies in charge of issuing citations. If they did, they would have learned 41 speeding citations were issued (in March alone) along the short portion of U.S. 27 just in Lake Placid. They would have also learned the number is staggering for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic citation issuance.
Truth is, the dangers of traveling along U.S. 27 or any other roadway in the country is not an enforcement issue or the lack thereof. It is a character of driver issue. The lack of respect for others drivers seems to have significantly increased over recent time and shows no signs of reversal. When a properly marked speed limit sign indicates 55 and a majority of vehicles are going no less than 15-plus miles per hour over, that says a lot.
I have witnessed vehicles zip past marked patrol cars along U.S. 27 as if they were not there. Whether it is not paying attention (face in the cellphone) or blatant disrespect for authority, citations do not seem to be the cure. Law enforcement can issue one after another all day every day and speeding continues. Until drivers stop believing their time and getting to their destination is more important than anyone else’s, traffic enforcement will become just like the war of drugs: exhausting, expensive and futile.
If you insist on putting more and more law enforcement on U.S. 27 because you feel that is truly the answer, then contact your county commissioners and encourage them to increase the Sheriff’s budget to accommodate over one million additional dollars necessary to start up an effective traffic unit.
So instead of pointing fingers at law enforcement and making false blanket statements, start holding yourselves accountable to follow the rules of the road and encourage others to do so as well. Slow down. Stop threading through traffic just barely missing exchanging paints. Put your cellphones down. Stop blaming law enforcement for everything. Realize driving is a privilege in Florida, not a right. Drive with some courtesy for your safety, those traveling with you, and those around you. We can all do better at being better.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.