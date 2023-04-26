To read the statement “Traffic laws not enforced” is about as accurate as saying nobody brushes their teeth anymore. It is no longer a surprise to read letters to the editor and see they are nothing more than rant filled misrepresentations of the truth. To openly proclaim there is no traffic enforcement along U.S. 27 without ever having requested any documentation to support it is a miscarriage of the truth and anyone peddling that should be ashamed of themselves. Because one simply does not see something in action in no way is a truthful indication it is not actually occurring.

Who are the authors of these letters asking when they declare they have heard nothing but excuses as to why there is no traffic enforcement? Certainly not law enforcement agencies in charge of issuing citations. If they did, they would have learned 41 speeding citations were issued (in March alone) along the short portion of U.S. 27 just in Lake Placid. They would have also learned the number is staggering for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic citation issuance.

Recommended for you