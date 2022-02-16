I would like to step back for a moment from the promised discussion of more standard public health topics to talk about something that is not an obvious focus for the health department, although safety is always a primary concern. I’m talking about traffic and driver safety, which has come to the forefront recently due to tragically fatal auto accidents in Highlands County.
Make no mistake … traffic safety is a public health concern. According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Annual Report for 2020, Highlands County had 1,151 vehicle crashes in 2020, resulting in 27 fatalities and 885 injuries. While this is an almost 7% reduction from previous years, just knowing the statistics doesn’t help make us safer. Knowing how to keep ourselves and those we care about from becoming one of these statistics is helpful, if we share it with others and practice it in our daily lives.
While most driver safety information is provided through the local news, the Department of Transportation, and other agencies and campaigns, such as Arrive Alive, the health department joins with local community groups that work to provide awareness and suggest policy changes that will improve pedestrian and auto accident rates in our counties. One such partnership is the Community Traffic Safety Team for Highlands County, where we partner with the Department of Transportation and other local entities to discuss local traffic safety concerns and suggest improvements to crosswalks, intersections and roadways. This group is active in making changes that help keep Highlands’ residents safe as they go about their day, often by installing something as small as flashing signs to draw attention to pedestrian and golf cart crossings.
Awareness is another tool we can use to help improve traffic safety. From the same website, we see that alcohol was confirmed in 19 of the 1,151 vehicle crashes in Highlands County in 2020, contributing to three deaths. Drugs were a factor in six crashes, resulting in three deaths. Seven vehicle crashes were confirmed as drug and alcohol combined accidents, with seven deaths. Impaired driving is one of the top contributors to accidents, but that term is not limited to drug and alcohol use. Other factors may include drowsiness, fatigue, stress or an unhealthy mental state. Signs of impairment that will help identify someone who should not drive include: a slowed reaction time; limited short-term memory functions; decreased hand-eye coordination; weakened concentration; and trouble determining time and distance. If someone you know is impaired and planning to drive, take their keys. They will thank you for it later.
Distracted driving is another safety concern. The Wireless Communications While Driving Law, which took effect in Florida on July 1, 2019, requires drivers to put down their cell phones and focus on driving. Law enforcement officers are now able to stop and ticket drivers who are manually texting and driving, and there are stricter rules for using a mobile device in a school or active work zone. Types of distracted driving include taking your eyes off the road, taking your hands off the wheel, and thinking about anything other than driving to the point you are not aware of your surroundings. Manual texting is the most dangerous type of distracted driving because it involves all three types of distraction. Other types of distraction may be tending to children, pets or passengers, putting on makeup, adjusting radio or other dash controls, checking your GPS, or just daydreaming. Distracted driving interferes with the driver’s ability to see and react to a possible hazard and give the vehicle time to stop. It takes almost the length of a football field to stop a vehicle going 50 miles per hour once the hazard is recognized. So, let’s all Put It Down: Focus on Driving.
This article would not be complete without encouraging all of you to wear your seat belt. Seat belts help keep people riding in cars from being ejected from or thrown around inside the vehicle, and help keep the driver behind the wheel to allow the maximum control possible. Seat belt use reduces the risk of being injured or killed in a crash by almost 50%. Statistics show that 41% of those killed in vehicle crashes where seat belts were required by law chose not to wear one. This includes hundreds of Florida residents and could be you or a loved one. So, set the example for your children and wear your seat belt. Help them buckle theirs, too, and use proper car or booster seats.
Finally, check the weather and road conditions before you travel. Most cell phones have functions that give you this information at the touch of a button, so drive informed. Don’t pass on a two-lane rural roadway in the rain or fog when you cannot see far enough ahead. Watch your speed when driving in poor weather and pull over, if possible, for those who insist on speeding.
Driving safe is in your control. Don’t become a statistic.
More information can be found at:
crash_facts_2020.pdf (flhsmv.gov)
Buckle Up Florida, It’s the Law! — Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)
Pam Crain is public information officer for Department of Health-Highlands.