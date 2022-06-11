Fellow Highlands County friends and neighbors, let me ask you: Is it me or has traffic gotten crazier?
Normally, by this time of the year traffic approaches some sanity with the departure of our winter visitors. The roads aren’t as crowded, and the people remaining have some familiarity with the area.
However, I haven’t noticed much of an improvement this time around. The roads seem just as busy now as they were in March. And some people apparently leave their brains at home when they venture out in a vehicle. I can’t think of another explanation.
Before you get huffy, I’m not saying I’m a paragon of virtue behind the wheel. I’ve made my share of mistakes driving here and there, though fortunately they have been mostly minor in nature (we won’t talk about the time I got distracted and hit a pole in a parking lot).
And, for the record, unlike many drivers I’ve encountered, I a) know how to operate the turn signals in my car, and b) actually do so.
I don’t get why this is so hard for some people. Letting someone else in a heavy rushing vehicle know what your intentions are seems to be a good idea. Yet, I’ve watched people cluelessly hop lanes without so much as a warning. I mean, I guess it’s nice of them to want to test my brakes, but seriously? Not helpful.
If U.S. 27 (the main road that goes through Sebring) wasn’t bad enough, there’s construction. This has been a particular pain in the neck near HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, where for reasons I can’t quite fathom, they are building a traffic circle on Sebring Parkway.
To say this is a mess is an insult to messes everywhere. I get to navigate it three times a week because the place I go to for physical therapy is located across the street from the hospital. While they have been kind enough to provide a way to get across the street, getting back on U.S. 27 is not straightforward. No telling how long this is going to last, but I’m ready for it to be over and done with.
Now, I will admit that the traffic we encounter in Highlands County is a paradise compared to larger cities. Take Jacksonville, Florida as an example. I’m convinced that a lot of people in that city don’t really know how to drive but have learned to fake it. “Relaxing” is not an adjective I would use to describe driving in Jacksonville.
There’s also Atlanta, where my best friend Tina is forced to drive. I will not willingly drive in Atlanta unless I’m going to see Tina, and even then, a lot of prayer is involved.
But the heavy Atlanta traffic proved to be the undoing of a carjacker earlier this month. The alleged thief jumped into an SUV that the owner had left running with their spare key and cell phone inside while they dashed into a store.
(I don’t have to tell you that’s a bad idea, do I? Good.)
Thanks to the cell phone, the owner was able to track the vehicle’s location and the police got on the job. An air unit found the car travelling on a road and GSP troopers attempted to pull it over.
While the alleged thief tried to elude the troopers, the heavy traffic made it impossible for him to escape. He eventually bowed to reality, pulled over, and surrendered.
This doesn’t make me love heavy traffic anymore, but I might hate it a little less. This doesn’t mean you get out of using your turn signals, though. My brakes have been tested enough.