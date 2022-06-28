At 2:05 p.m. on May 21, 2022, I was sitting here at my computer looking out at a blisteringly hot day, while enjoying my climate-controlled house cooled to 75 degrees. Ah, but life was good. Suddenly, my computer, my ceiling fans, my five-ton air conditioner, even my background music all stopped at the same time. The power was off – soon over much of Spring Lake as the ‘blackout’ rolled south disabling the power all along U.S. 98.
I called around and learned that a vehicle had met by accident with a really tall, main power pole, breaking it into at least four long pieces. Nobody thought this was going to be a quick fix. I watched as a long, green fire truck flew down Pine Glen Road and onto Monte Reale detouring around to the crash site, avoiding the already huge traffic jam on U.S. 98.
Since 2008 when I moved here from Broward County, I started saving for a generator. I had never seen gigantic purple black clouds and rainstorms the likes of which are common in Highlands County. It took me 13 years to save enough for the generator, which came on within five minutes as everything in my house came roaring back to life.
Five times between 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. when almost everybody’s power was restored, recorded messages came to me by phone from Duke Energy’s “Outage Center” keeping me fully informed as to the extensive repairs and apologizing profusely at having to admit that repair was taking a whole lot longer than expected. There was no need to call Duke Energy for updates. Each call answered all questions anticipated. The next day I even got a sixth update inviting me to call if I had any additional questions.
Google “Duke Energy Outage Maps” to sign up to get updates during power outages near your home. There is way more information than most people would even require and it’s easy to work through.
As darkness fell on much of Spring Lake, I was reminded of my childhood in Broward County. We moved south from New York to West Hollywood, Florida, in 1948, experiencing frequent one- to two-day outages there all year long, every year, as well as seven- to 10-day outages every hurricane season. We were ‘left in the dark’ each time with absolutely no information. We had flashlights and candles in every drawer as well as several dangerous and very heavy glass kerosene lamps in several rooms – left out year round in anticipation of sudden outages. Now and then one of these big lamps, clear glass base filled with flammable liquid, would get knocked over resulting in broken glass and the occasional small fire.
Lots of times after hurricanes and summer outages during the relentless heat, whole neighborhoods of families all up and down our rural streets slept outside in open carports and on porches and patios with mosquitos swarming and buzzing all night. It was brutal not having any idea how long this misery would last. At night, the menfolk avoided the pitch black sweltering house when ‘nature called’ by retreating into the bushes. We females did not have that option. Talk about getting to know your neighbors ...
I’m betting stories of ‘roughing it’ also slowed the growth of small towns as people who were considering a move south were thinking twice about moving to Florida. Not to worry any more. Duke Energy has our back.
Sam Heede lives in Spring Lake. She welcomes your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com