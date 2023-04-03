He’s rude, crude, profane and insulting. He pins derogatory nicknames on his opponents, often ridiculing their physical characteristics. He accuses the media of corruption and “an enemy of the people.” He’s under ongoing Federal and state investigations into allegations of criminal behavior and stands in the shadow of an indictment.

And, as Americans prepare to elect a new president in 19 months, he’s the leading contender for the Republican nomination.

