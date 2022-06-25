So, apparently there is a new state law going into effect on July 1 in Florida. Actually, it’s already in effect, but many law enforcement agencies aren’t enforcing it yet.
The law, part of House Bill 1435, deals with noise coming from vehicles. It’s an updated version of a law that the State Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional in 2012.
The gist of the new law is that if you are playing music or something akin to it in your vehicle and it can be heard from 25 feet or more from said vehicle, or it is “louder than necessary” in certain areas, you can get hit with a non-moving violation as well as a fine.
The statute is broad concerning what you might be listening to in your car. It not only talks about car radios, CD players, or tape players, but includes things like a musical instrument, cell phones, computers and, the one that raised my eyebrow, televisions.
I mean, going off-topic for a minute, who watches television in a car? I’m not talking about monitors for the backseat where kiddos can watch movies and maybe not drive their parents bonkers on a long road trip. I’m thinking of a TV that gets broadcast signals (I really doubt you can get cable TV in a car). You certainly wouldn’t want the driver to be looking at it, given they should be doing something silly like watching the road.
But I digress. While a number of people think this is a great idea, there are a lot of others who’ve come out against it. Some of these people allegedly have speaker systems in their car that are better then what I have at home, and it is their God-given right to play their music as loud as they want to, even if makes other people’s cars shake.
Some have also sarcastically pointed out that there are issues on the roads that might need more attention than noise. Things such as speeding (people who live in my county seem to think US 27 is a part of the racetrack in Sebring), running red lights, and other dangerous actions.
I am of two minds in this. I understand freedom of expression is a thing in this country – it’s what allows me to write what I do. If someone wants to destroy their hearing by blasting it with noise posing as music, do I really have a right to say they can’t?
But then there is the concept of your right to swing your fist ends at my nose. I’ve been near some of these cars that blast sound into the next county. It’s not pleasant, it interferes with me enjoying whatever I’m listening to in my car (where I keep the sound down, thank you very much), and may impede my ability to hear sirens coming up behind me. It would be nice if the noisemakers were considerate of the rest of us, but there’s no law that one has to be considerate.
No matter what I think, the law is in effect and starting July 1 people who like their music loud better watch out. And maybe, if you do decide to turn your music down, could you also start using your turn signal? I know it’s a lot to ask, but I would really appreciate it.