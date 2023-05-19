Our school program has been growing and as we prepare for our next 2023-24 school year, we find again we have more students interested than we have room for in our program. We will have a waiting list for openings in the program as students register now for their classes next year. One of the greatest frustrations I have is telling a student and parent we don’t have room for their child. We are working on some solutions.

One is moving some students into a dedicated curriculum track in preparing for an FAA Powerplant and Airframe Technician certification. Working with JB Engines and Carter Aircraft, selected students will have the opportunity to work with these corporate partners acquiring direct hands-on experience with hours that can be documented and count toward their certification hour requirements. Students that will qualify for this would have one or two years in our program and would have acquired a base knowledge of aviation that is the foundation for them to move to the next level. In addition to the Powerplant and Airframe concentration, we will be working with Hendricks Field Aviation, an FAA Approved Aircraft Avionics Service Station and Duc Propeller, a French Company that manufactures and installs state-of-the-art composite aircraft propellers.

