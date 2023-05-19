Our school program has been growing and as we prepare for our next 2023-24 school year, we find again we have more students interested than we have room for in our program. We will have a waiting list for openings in the program as students register now for their classes next year. One of the greatest frustrations I have is telling a student and parent we don’t have room for their child. We are working on some solutions.
One is moving some students into a dedicated curriculum track in preparing for an FAA Powerplant and Airframe Technician certification. Working with JB Engines and Carter Aircraft, selected students will have the opportunity to work with these corporate partners acquiring direct hands-on experience with hours that can be documented and count toward their certification hour requirements. Students that will qualify for this would have one or two years in our program and would have acquired a base knowledge of aviation that is the foundation for them to move to the next level. In addition to the Powerplant and Airframe concentration, we will be working with Hendricks Field Aviation, an FAA Approved Aircraft Avionics Service Station and Duc Propeller, a French Company that manufactures and installs state-of-the-art composite aircraft propellers.
These students will be working with the corporate partners during the normal class time on Monday and Wednesday, which will open up additional spots for new students.
We also have outgrown our space and have made plans for another building to be constructed next door to the EAA Chapter building. With two buildings there will be enough room for chapter and school aircraft projects. The new facility will be the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center (HEAT). We will be turning up the HEAT on additional options and opportunities for our community youth. HEAT will also have a new non-profit 501c3 corporation that will be the home for any future program grants and community donations directed to support the construction of an additional building and our youth aviation programs.
The new Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center will have two additional classrooms, and the engineering lab currently in the portable classroom will be in the new building. There will also be a large hangar that will be used for aircraft assembly and restoration. We already have commitments for half of the construction costs and are seeking additional community support for the remaining construction costs. If you are interested in helping out, contact me. Any donations to the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center will be tax-deductible.
Another exciting project involves building a Vans RV-12 two-place low-wing aircraft. The RV-12 is a popular experimental aircraft kit that many high school aviation programs have built and flown. It is being sponsored by Bill Jarrett, a member of the Rotary Club of Avon Park. We hope we will have additional Rotary Clubs and other community partners join us in the RV-12 build initiative. The aircraft will be sold, and the proceeds will be used to purchase the next RV-12 kit to be built by our students.
Years ago, my shop class built a large Rotary Gear that is moved around the county on a blue trailer. I envision a Rotary Gear logo on the tail of this RV-12. This is another example of our community coming together to develop meaningful options and opportunities for our youth.
On my desk between the two computer screens that I use to write this column, there is a little plastic plaque that has the Rotary Four-Way Test. It is something I believe in, and it has meaning in our world today. “1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOOD WILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?” Consider applying this four-way test to the things we say and do every day. I assure you; it will make the world we live in better.
On another note, EAA Chapter 1240 has decided that with the increased cost of food and the expected lower attendance of the pancake breakfasts during the summer, they will suspend the pancake breakfasts for June, July, and August and resume on Sept. 9. Also there will be no chapter meetings until September.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.