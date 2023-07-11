Until recently, the gun lobby was able to quash the use of federal dollars to study the firearms industry. Manufacturers, gun dealers, gun lobbyists and others who profit from gun-related deaths did not want our federal government collecting data. This left a void that groups like the National Rifle Association could fill with misinformation as the death toll rose.
When the pandemic hit us and gun sales exploded, everyone was surprised. The big mystery was why Americans were buying so many guns. There were bad jokes about people buying guns to shoot germs instead of buying masks and medicine. Congress finally ordered more data collection and appropriated a modest sum to help.
The second mystery is the definition of the word “woke.” It all began when our governor and presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, began searching for enemies to run against. They included 19 felons who were told they could vote and were then arrested for voting, as well as Disney. Then he described “woke” people. He began inserting the word “woke” into every speech. A problem surfaced when his supporters could not agree on a definition of “woke” that would fit on a bumper sticker.
In the case of gun sales during the pandemic, social scientists are beginning to understand who is purchasing guns and how gun ownership may impact them. During the COVID lockdowns, 22 million guns were sold. That is 64% more than in 2019. Not surprisingly, gun-related homicides increased during the same period. Deaths by guns rose from 39,702 in 2019 to 45,222.
The buyers were often different from the usual white men. Half were women, and the percentage of people of color increased. The majority of first-time gun buyers said that they had decided to have a gun in their home for protection.
However, other studies looked at a concept called gun embodiment. Researchers found that an armed person was more likely to perceive others as armed. This may account for recent killings, such as someone who pulled into the wrong driveway and approached a house with a cell phone. The embodiment concept can cost the gun owner years in prison if someone is shot.
So, how could COVID increase gun sales? The answer may be that people saw chaos coming and wanted to protect themselves against their armed neighbors. When chaos did not happen, they found themselves with guns, often unsecured, that could be used by a small child or a suicidal teenager.
While we know more about pandemic gun sales, the word “woke” is still a mystery, as the definition becomes less clear in the fog of political war. I listened to some of Governor DeSantis’s campaign speeches and tried to imagine former Republican presidents (Eisenhower, Reagan, Bush Senior) using dog whistles to rant about issues like racism, sexism and other forms of oppression. My imagination failed me.
The old dictionary definition of woke is “past simple of wake,” as in to wake up or awake. Now, “woke” is associated with distrust and hate. If the governor is telling me that I can not work to correct social injustices, then count me out and bring on the handcuffs for my 81-year-old body. I have no idea what the governor means when he says that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Perhaps he should read the Constitution before he tries to tell us what he has in mind.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.