I am writing this as Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing HB 1557, the “don’t say gay” bill. The same news programs are also reporting on babies killed in Ukraine. Unlikely as it would appear, I see the two as related. To explain, I will begin with some background information.
One interview from Ukraine that I cannot forget was a man standing in the rubble that was once his village. His parents live in Russia. The reporter asked if his parents supported Putin’s war. He said they were upset that he was homeless, but they insisted it was a just war. Amazingly, he pulled out his mobile phone and called his father in Russia, who said Ukraine was full of Nazis that had to be killed. How did he know? He heard it on state-controlled TV, the only source of “news” in Russia.
So, how is this Ukraine story linked to DeSantis and HB 1557?
First, we have to ask ourselves how supporters of DeSantis and other political opportunists could believe that a new generation of kindergarten teachers is teaching kids about sex. I believe this answer can be found in the Russian TV example. Although we have many sources of information in the United States, some people limit their news to the irresponsible and imprudent rightwing sources. They make their choices, and their self-censorship puts them in the same category as Russians watching state-controlled TV.
I am sure that some politicians believe their supporters will accept anything they say as the truth, but I wonder if they understand that real human beings can be hurt with these political games. I offer my own experience as evidence.
I met my first wife in school in 1958, and we married after college in 1964. “Don’t say gay” was part of North Carolina culture without a law. A wonderful woman, she saw many counselors over the years as she tried to cope with her sexual awareness. After 16 years of marriage and one child, she fell in love with another woman, and we divorced.
With decades of hindsight, I am convinced that a lot of pain could have been avoided if society had not prevented my first wife from understanding herself. DeSantis and his supporters want to take us back to 1958.
The good news is the 38 full of joy years of marriage to my current wife.
Should we conclude from HB 1557 that DeSantis and his supporters are homophobes? I am not sure. DeSantis has enacted barriers to prevent minority and low-income people from voting. He is trying to gerrymander Black legislators out of office. His politicization of COVID 19 has cost lives in Florida. He signed a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks with no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking. He supports a bill that hurts solar power in the sunshine state. He got legislative approval for a voter fraud police force after bragging that our elections are clean.
There is much more. When you have a politician willing to do almost anything to get elected, it would be difficult to single out a bias against gay people. Who knows, he could attack Mickey Mouse next.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.