This column continues reader C’s comments from last week.

“Teachers are shown disrespect at times by parents. Let me say this: if you have a child, it is your responsibility as parent/guardian to monitor your child’s behavior, grades and attendance at school. It is also your responsibility to teach your child respect, responsibility and manners. On a daily basis, teachers make thousands of split-second decisions. Sometimes they’re right and good, and sometimes they’re not.

