We Floridians are proud to be America’s fastest-growing state in population. Indeed, because we are growing the fastest, we must be the best place in America to live. People are voting with their feet by moving to Florida.

Florida’s economy is booming too. Governor DeSantis’s economic freedom has sparked an economic boom in Florida that should sweep him into the White House in two years. I wondered how badly Florida must be crushing those “leftist socialist” states in job growth.

