We Floridians are proud to be America’s fastest-growing state in population. Indeed, because we are growing the fastest, we must be the best place in America to live. People are voting with their feet by moving to Florida.
Florida’s economy is booming too. Governor DeSantis’s economic freedom has sparked an economic boom in Florida that should sweep him into the White House in two years. I wondered how badly Florida must be crushing those “leftist socialist” states in job growth.
For the calendar year we just finished, 2022, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Florida’s job growth grew at a stunning 5.36%. This sizzling growth is obviously something Governor DeSantis and the Republican legislature should be very proud of. Florida was number three in job growth behind Nevada’s 6.49% job growth and Texas’s job growth of 5.76%. Maybe you have noticed a pattern. The top three job growth states tend to be solidly Republican, in warm weather, and have no state income tax. There seems to be an obvious model of how to create jobs successfully.
Someone might say, “Isn’t it time those socialist leftists failed states like New York, and California should understand the truth about basic economics?” I wondered just how poorly those Democrat-led states performed.
What is fascinating about the Bureau of Labor Statistics data is guessing which state had the fourth fastest job creation for 2022 at 5.04%, just barely behind Florida’s sizzling 5.36%. Of course, dear reader, you are ahead of me, and you correctly guessed leftist, big taxes California. Leftist, big tax New Jersey had the fifth highest job creation rate. Democrat Oregon is number seven — New York, yes New York, had the eighth fastest job creation at 4.59%.
“Taxachussets” (Massachusetts) and Washington are number nine and 10 for the fastest job growth.
Six Democrat and four Republican states in the top 10. Is there a pattern to which political party produces the best job-creating states? Not really.
The five states that are the worst job creators in 2022 are Mississippi, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kansas and Alabama. Is there a pattern of the worst job-creating states?
Leaving aside each of our individual left or right biases, what does this data tell us about what makes good public policy? Can we say for sure the Republican position on taxes and regulation will foster growth? I want it to be true, because I lean toward a small government, fiscally conservative but socially tolerant position. But I am not sure the 2022 job growth numbers support the small government fiscal conservative viewpoint.
We should all be sensitive that the world is not black and white, or right and left. We should appreciate the space between the two political extremes may also have value. There is much about life, and what government practices work best we still do not know for sure. Think about it the next time you argue with someone who thinks differently than you.
Speaking of which, what do you think? Share your thoughts.