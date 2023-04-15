The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of access to reliable and affordable broadband Internet service in our daily lives, which makes available an almost limitless amount of information; provides a platform for education, health care, and commerce; and facilitates family connections, social communication, and idea sharing. What’s more, public and private agencies alike offer critical services and regular updates for citizens through online programs.

It is difficult to imagine life without this connection. Yet, for many Floridians, Internet service, and the benefits associated with its use, are not available. For others, Internet service is an option, but out of reach due to such things as costs for computers or connections. These households and communities that currently lack access to affordable, reliable, high-quality Internet find it hard to fully participate in learning, work, healthcare, social services, government programs, and civic life.

