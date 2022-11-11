National Veterans and Military Families Month is recognized each November to honor the service and sacrifices made by our veterans, service members and their spouses. Many may not realize that by keeping our veterans and military spouses employed, it helps sustain our nation’s all-volunteer force. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau data clearly indicates that veterans have lower unemployment rates and higher earnings in the workforce than their non-veteran counterparts. That data is not the same for the nearly one million military spouses who make significant sacrifices to support their service member’s career. Frequent mandatory moves, combined with interstate occupational licensing challenges, lead to high unemployment for military spouses.

Military spouses, 88 percent of whom are women, possess about the same level of education as the general public: 33 percent hold a bachelor’s degree and 17 percent have earned a graduate or professional degree according to the Department of Defense (DoD) 2019 Survey of Military Spouses. This survey, as well as a 2021 Blue Star Families Survey, has consistently estimated that military spouse unemployment rates are four times higher than the national average.

