As we move into a new year, there is much to reflect on from years past and what is yet to be done. We set goals, make lists, and check things off. I have my day planner that is a list and calendar driven system to keep me on track with all the things I have committed to. It works, and sometimes too well.
It has been said we can get so busy making a life, we don’t take time to live a life. I’m guilty but have tried to take the time to enjoy all the blessings that have come my way and take the time to recognize all the people in my life that, without whom, I would not have the good life I now enjoy.
If I were to open a can of vegetable alphabet soup and look down upon all the letters floating around, each of those letters would be the initials of someone who helped me in life. If I took a letter for each person, I would need more than one bowl.
We all have different chapters in our lives, and many lessons and wisdom develop as the chapters begin to accumulate. If I could have had a copy of my life book early on, I would have benefited by reading some of the later chapters earlier, but that is not how life works.
I realize that I’m writing/living the final chapters and understand that around 30 years ago I was given another chance to gain some extra time, having come through a cancer diagnosis that I was not supposed to come out of. It took some time to adjust to the new routines and after-effects; it also took some time for me to realize the Lord had some plans for me and He was patient as I adjusted and found my place and purpose.
I have been fortunate to find my place and purpose, some never do. I am right where I’m supposed to be, working with youth, helping them take advantage of options and opportunities through our aviation programs. The magic involved is not flying, having my own plane that I can share with others, or any of what that involves. It is being with our young students and seeing them grow and learn new things they never thought they would be involved with. That will take me higher than any plane I could fly.
It took me some time to establish what is important in life, and if I’m lucky enough, I will still have some time left to live by those priorities. I don’t take the borrowed time I have for granted. As a result, I can become impatient to get things done, and from time to time that rubs others the wrong way. Sorry about that.
Faith, family, health and the work that I do are the priorities. It makes sense to me, and it works. There was a speech given by Jim Valvano when he was battling cancer. He said there are three things you should do every day: “1. Laugh, 2. Think and ponder, 3. Bring your emotions forward to tears, good or bad, cry. When you think of it, that makes a pretty full day”.
I do my best with those three things. I enjoy the subtle humor of life. I take time to think and recognize much of what is going on around me, and especially looking in the bowl of vegetable soup and seeing the initials of those who have helped me in life, and I’m not afraid of letting my emotions come bubbling up and be in the open.
So, what is the point of all this reflection? I realize I am just where I’m supposed to be, doing what I was called to do, and I recognize all the floating letters in the bowl of soup identifying all that have helped me come to this place. Most importantly, there is a big capital letter “L” floating at the top, the Lord.
We are looking at some exciting possibilities in this coming year as our aviation and aerospace engineering programs grow. We will keep you informed as things develop. Again, thanks to all who have helped us get to where we are.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.