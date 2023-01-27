As we move into a new year, there is much to reflect on from years past and what is yet to be done. We set goals, make lists, and check things off. I have my day planner that is a list and calendar driven system to keep me on track with all the things I have committed to. It works, and sometimes too well.

It has been said we can get so busy making a life, we don’t take time to live a life. I’m guilty but have tried to take the time to enjoy all the blessings that have come my way and take the time to recognize all the people in my life that, without whom, I would not have the good life I now enjoy.

