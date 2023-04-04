Even now I don’t like Sundays. Sunday was visitation day with my father after he moved out or, more often than not, it wasn’t. My mother would ‘get herself gone’ before he arrived. From past experience, she knew it was better to disappear well before he came. Often ‘three sheets to the wind’, he could be mellow or in a foul mood. You never knew what to expect.

Alone in our little house, I would sit on the hot vinyl couch fanning myself with one of those little cardboard fans on a flat stick from a church, listening for his old jalopy to come down the unpaved road and wheeze to a stop. My two brothers never waited for him, going off on their own as usual and mocking me for not giving up on him like they had. Yet I waited. After all, he called me ‘Daddy’s little girl’ and I needed to hear him say it to reassure me that I still was, even though everything else in my life had changed..

