Even now I don’t like Sundays. Sunday was visitation day with my father after he moved out or, more often than not, it wasn’t. My mother would ‘get herself gone’ before he arrived. From past experience, she knew it was better to disappear well before he came. Often ‘three sheets to the wind’, he could be mellow or in a foul mood. You never knew what to expect.
Alone in our little house, I would sit on the hot vinyl couch fanning myself with one of those little cardboard fans on a flat stick from a church, listening for his old jalopy to come down the unpaved road and wheeze to a stop. My two brothers never waited for him, going off on their own as usual and mocking me for not giving up on him like they had. Yet I waited. After all, he called me ‘Daddy’s little girl’ and I needed to hear him say it to reassure me that I still was, even though everything else in my life had changed..
More often than not, I fell asleep, waking hours later to my brothers slamming the screen door, teasing me for even expecting him to come. I thought he did not come because I must be a bad little girl and I tried to guess what I had done to be punished like this. The unspoken message I got was that, if I were a ‘better’ little girl, Daddy would come. Daddy would love me again. Maybe Daddy would even come home again.
The times he did show up, he would take me to a VFW bar where he fed me potato chips and ‘Shirley Temple’ sodas while he drank and drank for hours. The bartender stood polishing the same scratched area of the bar and listened to my father’s war stories about the war Daddy had never fought and the other countries where he had never fought – having been refused for military duty at 17 when it was confirmed he was already an alcoholic.
Unnoticed, I would slide off the bar stool and climb up on one of the benches along the wall to fall asleep until he carried me out to his old wreck of a car and we careened along the streets back to the shack out west where he had abandoned us. Fortified by drink, Daddy would often sing, talk to himself, tell stories, curse the other drivers who yelled and shook their fists at him, and finally deliver me more or less safely back home.
Years after I started flying, I read a report that said a large percentage of flight attendants had alcoholic fathers. The conclusion being that their personalities were formed from trying to please often unreachable fathers with drinking problems. Who knows?