After working with and getting to know people while helping to build a school in a rural Mexican village, I realized that developing countries are home to bright, capable people with no hope of putting their talents to good use.
Years later, I attended an international housing conference in New Delhi. The venue was a luxury hotel surrounded by acres of immaculate lawns. Looking out of my room’s window, I noticed several men sitting on a lawn and scooting along, trimming the lawn with scissors. This never-ending task could have been done with a lawn mower, but the hotel management decided that they could pay a dozen laborers so little that it would be cheaper than buying a mower.
My experiences overseas took me to 33 developing countries where I visited, worked for a short time, or lived. I often found myself wanting to tell smart, capable people living under a dictator to run away from a place without any opportunities.
For example, the African Development Bank asked me to meet with the corrupt dictator of Sierra Leone, Siaka Probyn Stevens, to ask him why he refused a grant to build housing for poor people. His impressive office included a huge safe for keeping his bribes and a big stuffed lion poised to pounce on his guests. I failed. He refused the grant unless the houses would go to his soldiers.
Learning about the typical residents of developing countries is difficult if you depend on media or someone like Donald Trump.
Trump referred to African nations as “shithole” countries. My description of Sierra Leone would appear to support Trump’s view. However, Trump was stereotyping all African countries and all Africans as the same. I know that good people live in countries governed by bad, often evil leaders. Most media coverage shows people as victims. To really know typical Africans requires getting to know them as human beings.
Trump did not seem to know that all countries in Africa are not the same. I lived in Botswana for three years, and it is home to kind, gentle people with a strong economy and a democratic government. I was ashamed of my president’s insult, and the probability that many Americans would accept his statement as the truth.
I spent some time in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), where I found white bureaucrats in charge while the Rhodesian war was underway.
Therefore, I was interested to learn that Google has appointed Black Zimbabwean James Manyika as the company’s first senior vice president of Technology and Society. The appointment was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an Indian-American. Is Pichai related to the Indians with scissors? I doubt it, but it is still a remarkable story.
If these men managed to become U.S. citizens and rise to the top of one of our largest corporations, it may be time for me to rethink the sense of hopelessness I experienced overseas.
How can the average American know residents in developing countries if they can’t get to us and we are afraid to go to them?
Sixty percent of Americans do not have passports, and most of those who have passports don’t use them to visit developing countries. Meanwhile, foreigners face many barriers to come to the USA. That is absurd, because our aging population needs them as much as they need us.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.