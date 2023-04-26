After working with and getting to know people while helping to build a school in a rural Mexican village, I realized that developing countries are home to bright, capable people with no hope of putting their talents to good use.

Years later, I attended an international housing conference in New Delhi. The venue was a luxury hotel surrounded by acres of immaculate lawns. Looking out of my room’s window, I noticed several men sitting on a lawn and scooting along, trimming the lawn with scissors. This never-ending task could have been done with a lawn mower, but the hotel management decided that they could pay a dozen laborers so little that it would be cheaper than buying a mower.

