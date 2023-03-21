I’ve done a little research lately and learned some lessons I should have known long ago. This lesson cost me thousands of dollars over the last year and I’m sure I wasn’t the only victim. I’m not an expert but I encourage everyone to check their own Money Market account to make sure you are getting all you deserve and are entitled to. Every bank is different, so while one will adjust the interest rate monthly or quarterly, another bank can adjust their rate whenever they feel like it or not at all. They will adjust the rate downward very quickly but when they are earning higher rates (with your money), they are very slow to raise the rate they give you.
Here’s what happened to me. My bank (unnamed with over 2,000 branches) has a rate right now of .01%. Other banks are paying 3 and 4% because their rates adjust automatically. If you had $10,000 in a money market account, you would earn $1 in interest in a year at my bank and $300 or $400 at other banks. That’s a very expensive lesson. There is a way to fix it. Call or go to your bank and find out your rate and if it’s not 3 or 4% find the branch manager.
The branch manager listened to me and offered me 2%. I went home and typed a letter to the bank’s CEO and gave a copy to my bank here. Within a few days I had a call from the local branch raising my rate to 3%. That was nice but then I got another call from a regional manager offering me 4%. All of this because my letter was working its way up the food chain.
My letter said I thought their policies were unethical at best and maybe criminal at worst. The bank’s policy writers use words like variable and adjustable but they only adjust down and not up unless you are the “squeaky wheel”. I also said that their system resembles “Let’s Make a Deal”. After banking at this bank for over 55 years and trusting them to be honest and ethical (like the signs at the bank proclaim), I was not only disappointed but poorer for the experience.
On Feb. 5 the “Nerd Wallet” column by Liz Weston in the Highlands News-Sun said this: “In general, banks tend to capitalize on a higher rate environment to boost their profits by imposing higher rates on borrowers without necessarily offering higher rates to savers.” So as the bank makes more money thanks to the doubling of mortgage rates, they use your savings to double their profits while we are stuck with .01%
I don’t blame this unfair treatment on the local branch employees or the local manager. These policies come from the top. So, if you are not treated fairly, honestly and ethically, go to a bank that you can trust. I think what Ronald Reagan said about Russia would apply here: “Trust but verify.”