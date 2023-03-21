I’ve done a little research lately and learned some lessons I should have known long ago. This lesson cost me thousands of dollars over the last year and I’m sure I wasn’t the only victim. I’m not an expert but I encourage everyone to check their own Money Market account to make sure you are getting all you deserve and are entitled to. Every bank is different, so while one will adjust the interest rate monthly or quarterly, another bank can adjust their rate whenever they feel like it or not at all. They will adjust the rate downward very quickly but when they are earning higher rates (with your money), they are very slow to raise the rate they give you.

Here’s what happened to me. My bank (unnamed with over 2,000 branches) has a rate right now of .01%. Other banks are paying 3 and 4% because their rates adjust automatically. If you had $10,000 in a money market account, you would earn $1 in interest in a year at my bank and $300 or $400 at other banks. That’s a very expensive lesson. There is a way to fix it. Call or go to your bank and find out your rate and if it’s not 3 or 4% find the branch manager.

