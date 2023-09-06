Having attended the special Lake Placid Town Council / Lake Placid Regional Utilities meeting on Monday night (Aug. 21, 2023), and hearing some of the public’s, perhaps uniformed, comments about Lake Placid’s $40 million DEP grant for septic tank to sewer conversion, I’d like to offer my perspective as someone who has been in the gallery at Town Hall meetings for many years and has attended numerous Town Council and Town committee meetings.
I left the meeting very frustrated and disappointed in the audience members that night. I’d say 250 to 300 people were in attendance. It was standing room only. Some of the most vocal were those that had “recently” moved to Lake Placid. Speaker after speaker were residents of the gated, waterfront community of Lake June Pointe. If I had to sum it up in two words, entitled elitists, comes to mind! They are wealthy. They are well-educated. They are retired (for the most part). They demanded and belittled the Mayor and the Council. They threw out words like “lack of transparency” and basically called the Council liars and crooks (my words). They spoke and shouted repeatedly from the audience. As an aside, the Chief of Police and other officers did a great job of politely telling them not to do that again. I saw a lot of ignorance on the audience’s part. There were a lot of complaints about how people are just hearing about central sewer in the last couple of weeks.
I haven’t gone back and added up all the meetings I’ve attended regarding central sewer for Lake Placid, but between Lake Placid Town Council meetings, Lake Placid Utilities meetings, and the Local Planning Agency’s meetings, I’ve heard central sewer staff reports at approximately 25 of those meetings over the last several years. It should be noted that I am normally the only person in attendance at the LPU and LPA meetings, with the exception of past-Councilwoman, Debra Worley. I’ve asked questions about the status of central sewer and have spoken at the podium on multiple occasions with my concerns and suggestions on the Town’s central sewer system expansion. I was able to give my two cents at every meeting I attended. This audience was screaming for transparency, and yet I’ve been to almost every meeting for years and up until recently, have never seen any of these people there.
It was a very sad day for Lake Placid. I’ve been a proponent for growth and development in Lake Placid. I think we need light/green industry and higher paying wages for our citizens. But, the price might be too high if those that move here (once they are here), want only the benefits and demand special treatment. These people were so loud, so disrespectful, so threatening.
On the other hand, the Town can do better by posting information on the Town’s website. They can do better by posting a;; of the Town’s committee meeting’s agendas/packets on their website. The Town and council members need to do a better job being proactive in getting the word out to the public. They should be preemptive and come up with a hardship policy for septic to sewer conversion. They can take out some of the “unknowns” for conversion costs. The Town can also PR-blast the new state law that went into effect July 1, 2023, that mandates septic to sewer conversion and/or “enhanced” septic tanks. They can post “highly likely” septic to sewer maps (i.e., where will central sewer likely be expanded to in the greater LP area). The Town can also explain to the public how the original $40 million grant expansion areas, once put out to bid, came back at $70 to $80 million and thus expansion areas were cut back (i.e., Highway Park and Lake Grassy East). The Town isn’t hiding information from the public. The Town doesn’t know all of the information (i.e., construction costs, etc.). The Town can hire additional staff, and needs to hire additional staff, in my opinion. I understand that the Town has hired additional staff recently and that there has been some significant key staff turnover in the last couple of months, but if some of our new residents didn’t know who Town Attorney Bert Harris was, I don’t think they know the day-to-day operations and staffing issues our Town faces.
Back to the audience; everyone should take note – these people are here now, and they don’t want any change except where it, seemingly, benefits them directly. I hope I’m wrong. I hope at least some of these new people are willing to roll up their sleeves and make Lake Placid a better community for all those that live here.
Allow me to reiterate – I am in favor of growth. I welcome new people to Lake Placid. I just wish there was a prerequisite that they have to respect how Lake Placid got to be the place they desired to move to, to find their piece of paradise.
P.S. A couple of speakers alluded to their septic tanks not being the issue as there are citrus groves in Lake Placid. To them and like-minded people, I offer the attached article for education purposes. Hint: it is sewage, not fertilizer fueling the nitrogen surge in Florida’s waters. https://www.morningagclips.com/its-sewage-not-fertilizer.../ [l.facebook.com]
Yes, this report is from the East Coast, but scientific report after report have shown similar recent results. For those that earnestly want to know more about septic tank impacts to water bodies, look up SWFWMD and Highlands County cooperative funding project on Lake June nutrients. You can now find that report on the Town’s website. If you are new to the area, please know that the lake, Lake Placid, is now listed as an “impaired” body of water. Also know that water flows from this lake, down Catfish Creek, collecting with excess nutrients from the Placid Lakes canals and then flows into Lake June. Lake June water flows north; it goes up Jack Creek to Lake Josephine, then to Lake Istokpoga, eventually to Lake Okeechobee, and then to either the Indian River Lagoon area to the east, or to the west down to the Caloosahatchee River. Like it or not, Lake Placid is in the Okeechobee BMAP area. When you are in a BMAP, extra water quality rules apply. And to be honest, our Lake Placid lakes are not the pristine lakes that a lot of us grew up enjoying. We all need to be a part of the solution.
Pam Fentress is a Lake Placid resident and a citrus grower. She has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board (2000-2004), chaired the Peace River Basin Board as well during that time. She also served for 11 years on the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors (January 2012 — January 2023), and also served on the Lake Placid Watershed committee.