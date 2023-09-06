Having attended the special Lake Placid Town Council / Lake Placid Regional Utilities meeting on Monday night (Aug. 21, 2023), and hearing some of the public’s, perhaps uniformed, comments about Lake Placid’s $40 million DEP grant for septic tank to sewer conversion, I’d like to offer my perspective as someone who has been in the gallery at Town Hall meetings for many years and has attended numerous Town Council and Town committee meetings.

I left the meeting very frustrated and disappointed in the audience members that night. I’d say 250 to 300 people were in attendance. It was standing room only. Some of the most vocal were those that had “recently” moved to Lake Placid. Speaker after speaker were residents of the gated, waterfront community of Lake June Pointe. If I had to sum it up in two words, entitled elitists, comes to mind! They are wealthy. They are well-educated. They are retired (for the most part). They demanded and belittled the Mayor and the Council. They threw out words like “lack of transparency” and basically called the Council liars and crooks (my words). They spoke and shouted repeatedly from the audience. As an aside, the Chief of Police and other officers did a great job of politely telling them not to do that again. I saw a lot of ignorance on the audience’s part. There were a lot of complaints about how people are just hearing about central sewer in the last couple of weeks.

