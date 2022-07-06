Reading the paper recently I noticed a piece from the news organization “Anonymous Propaganda” (AP) where the writer was describing a shooting and kept referring to the shooter as a white man and the victim as a Black man. I wondered why “Black” was capitalized and “white” was not. The fact is, the various organizations disagree on a precise list of races. What most race-defining organizations do acknowledge is that there are very, very few people today that are 100% pure any race. So, if the people aren’t 100% black or 100% white they should not be identified as black or white. It isn’t fair to the people who are 100% black or 100% white. What do we call these people of mixed races especially since most of us are, at least a little, mixed race?
Let’s say a purely Black woman (Mary) marries a purely white man (Joe) and they have a son who they name Grayson. Is the child considered to be of the gray race? Brown seems wrong for two reasons. First, according to color charts, black mixed with white results in gray and secondly, some other group has already claimed brown. The first and most important question is, obviously, do we capitalize “gray” when referring to Grayson’s race? After all, the white parent’s race isn’t capitalized but the Black parent’s race is.
Now let’s say Grayson, who is gray, grows up and marries a purely white person and they have a child. Now this child would be considered platinum but, again, would it be capitalized? It is ¼ Black (capitalized) and ¾ white (non-capitalized).
What if, instead of marrying a purely white person Grayson marries a purely Black person and they have a child. This child is charcoal sure, but capitalized? ¾ Black (capitalized), ¼ white (non-capitalized).
What if, Grayson marries a Native American. The child would be Native American-Gray or of the NaGray race but is it capitalized? I digress.
Now, half-way around the world, while Mary and Joe were raising Grayson, a Mongoloid woman and an Australoid man gave birth to and raised a daughter which they named Billy-Jo. Billy-Jo’s race is obviously capitalized because both her parents are of capitalized races so she would be of the Burnished-Bronze race.
Now, let’s say Grayson and Billy-Jo grow up, meet, fall in love, get married and have a child which they name “Hyoomon.” Who can tell me what race Hyoomon is and should it be capitalized?
Did you know that race cannot be determined with DNA? It only exists because the media keeps it alive. When Mike Wallace asked Morgan Freeman on 60 Minutes “How’re we supposed to end racism…?” Freeman responded, “Stop talking about it! I’m going to stop calling you a white man and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man. I know you as Mike Wallace. You know me as Morgan Freeman. I’m not going to say, ‘I know this white guy named Mike Wallace.’
The media doesn’t say the “Protestant” kid was killed by the “Baptist” cop or the “gay” cop shot the “straight” robber. They don’t say the “Democrat” robbed the “Republican”. They don’t say the “smart” guy killed the “stupid” guy. Why identify race? Should a “journalist” for Anonymous Propaganda (AP) write, “Yesterday a short, black, middle aged, gay, Catholic, Libertarian police officer shot a fat, bearded, half white, half Native American, Democrat, burglar whose sexual preference was not immediately known”? Why is it impossible for them to avoid saying the “black” guy shot the “white” guy or vice versa? If a black man shoots a white man, isn’t the real news that a human being shot another human being? Who cares what color they are? We are all human beings regardless of race, so why bring it up?
Tim Dowling is a resident of Sebring.
Editor’s note: Associated Press style states use of the capitalized Black recognizes that language has evolved, along with the common understanding that especially in the United States, the term reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone.