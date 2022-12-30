The curtain is closing on 2022 and in a few days will open again for 2023. Looking back, 2022 was better than 2021, and I look forward to 2023 being better than 2022. We move forward working through the ups and downs.
Our high school aviation program grew and added a new engineering curriculum in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). What is very special about this effort was the community partners that came together to enable the program. The Sebring Airport Authority (SAA) developed a partnership with the School Board of Highlands County (SBHC). The SBHC provided the computer lab. The SAA provided the portable classroom to house the lab. ERAU provided the state-of-the-art Fusion 360 engineering software.
What turned out to be very special was finding someone to teach the program. We needed an engineer to partner with one of our SBHC teachers to team-teach with the engineer, so in the following year our SBHC teacher would be the primary instructor.
I was aware that Lockwood Aviation used Fusion 360 in their aircraft designs. I asked Phil Lockwood if he could spare an engineer to help and what would be the cost of having that person come teach the program on Monday and Wednesday mornings. I had grant funds that could cover the costs. He said he was glad to help and recommended Tayer Alcorn, a Fusion 360 expert. He also said he would donate Tayler’s time. That is the kind of support from our community that is so very special and greatly appreciated.
What is another special element of the program is that Tayler was one of my early aviation students in the program at Lake Placid High School. After he graduated high school, he went on to earn his mechanical engineering degree and came back to Lockwood Aviation as a design engineer. The student has come full circle to become the teacher and give back to the program. What is something to see is Tayler teaching. He has been where our 20 engineering students are. His energy and enthusiasm is contagious. His classroom is full of energy and success.
Our build aircraft projects, which are an important part of our aviation program, continue to come our way. Last summer we were preparing for the opening of school in August. We had one project underway, which was a second AirCam, for EAA Chapter 1240 member Dr. Ron Owen. We had a waiting list of students to enroll and we were going to have full enrollment. We needed more than an AirCam project to keep everyone engaged. I was seeking a Vans RV-12 or Zenith 750 kit project. I was not having any success in securing either of the $50,000-plus projects. I was in a bit of panic and thought I might have to sell my plane and buy a kit.
At the height of my semi-panic, I received an email from a general EAA member looking for a hangar in southern Florida to build an airplane. I responded that a place to consider was the Sebring airport. I followed up with another email asking what kind of kit plane did he want to build. He responded by saying he wanted to build a Zenith 750.
I sent a response indicating “Do I have a deal for you. We have a air conditioned hangar, a skilled workforce that can help, and all the tools that would be needed.” We began the Zenith 750 project with Jay and Mary Johnson at the beginning of school. We were also finishing the AirCam for Ron Owen where he would take it to be painted, so we needed a replacement project. Nick Barson, another partner in with our aviation program, purchased an RV-12 kit for our students to build and when finished it will be used for flight training. We are currently building the RV-12.
It was noted in a previous column that Duc Propeller, a French company has their North American headquarters at the Sebring airport. We will be working with them with student interns and also building another Zenith 750 to be used as a test bed for their propellers. We are very grateful for the community support as we continue to develop options and opportunities for our youth.
As we move into 2023 and finishing our school year, we will be busy as the program grows. Our success can be a challenge, as we have outgrown the facility where we conduct our programs. There is also the need to expand the program to provide more students the opportunity to enroll. We are reviewing how we might conduct more sessions, having a group of students in the morning and another group in the afternoon. We would double the number of students in the program. We will need to add staff, and with our current teacher shortage, it will require some out-of-the-box thinking.
We have also developed plans for a second building that will be next to our current building. The new building will be about the same size of the first and provide the extra classroom and build space we need. When we have our first EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast of the new year on January 14, you will be able to see the plans of the new building.
If there is one feeling I take from this past year it is gratitude. We have been so blessed with the support from our community. Thank you to all who have helped us move forward. Happy New Year everyone.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.