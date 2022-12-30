The curtain is closing on 2022 and in a few days will open again for 2023. Looking back, 2022 was better than 2021, and I look forward to 2023 being better than 2022. We move forward working through the ups and downs.

Our high school aviation program grew and added a new engineering curriculum in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). What is very special about this effort was the community partners that came together to enable the program. The Sebring Airport Authority (SAA) developed a partnership with the School Board of Highlands County (SBHC). The SBHC provided the computer lab. The SAA provided the portable classroom to house the lab. ERAU provided the state-of-the-art Fusion 360 engineering software.

Recommended for you