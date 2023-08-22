After retiring from the Supreme Court in 2010, John Paul Stevens wrote a book that everyone should have in their personal library. The book, “Six Amendments, How and Why We Should Change the Constitution,” calls for a truce in arguing over an outdated document. Justice Stevens proposes revisions that work in the modern era.
I could not recall his proposed amendments, and I hoped that one of them would concern the Electoral College, the weakness that Donald Trump and associates attempted to exploit to steal the election. I wanted his wisdom on the subject. Justice Stevens’ book was published in 2014, years before the attempted coup and invasion of the capital. It may not have occurred to Justice Stevens that after so many years of us respecting the Electoral College norms, someone such as Trump would ignore all norms and laws that might prevent him from becoming the United States’ strong man.
Justice Stevens did not write about the Electoral College, but his proposed six amendments addressed other important issues:
1. the “anti-commandeering” rule
Other than constitutional law scholars, most of us have not heard of the “anti-commandeering “rule. Justice Stevens proposed an amendment that would empower Congress to use state resources to support federal actions. This is in response to the Sandy Hook School shooting, in which the fact emerged showing that state and local governments were not providing data to federal databases. This obstructed efforts to prevent future shootings.
His gerrymandering amendment would allow states to create independent commissions to draw congressional district boundaries. He makes his case with examples of aberrant maps local parties have drawn to weaken opposition-party voting.
Justice Stevens saw the huge amounts of money flowing to political candidates as a threat to our democracy. He proposed an amendment that would place limits on money buying elections.
Sovereign immunity: This proposed amendment would clarify that state and federal governments can be held accountable in court for their actions. It aims to limit the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which protects government entities from certain lawsuits.
Justice Stevens proposed abolishing the death penalty through a constitutional amendment. He believes that capital punishment is inherently arbitrary, discriminatory, and prone to error. When DNA was discovered and improved, it became clear that some innocent people had been executed and others on death row were innocent and in danger of losing their lives. The need for a new amendment was clear.
Regarding gun control, Justice Stevens proposed an amendment that would clarify the meaning of the current Second Amendment by adding five words: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms when serving in the militia shall not be infringed.”
We have not amended the Constitution for many years because we no longer have the focus on the common good that once existed. We need to remind ourselves that the Constitution can be changed and has a provision for doing so. We have amended the Constitution 27 times. I know that some people fear radical left- or right-wing politicians getting control of the amendment process and destroying the Constitution. But sometimes doing nothing is the worst strategy. We should add the Electoral College to Justice Stevens’ list and challenge ourselves to amend our constitution.
Jim Upchurch is a Sebring resident.