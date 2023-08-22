After retiring from the Supreme Court in 2010, John Paul Stevens wrote a book that everyone should have in their personal library. The book, “Six Amendments, How and Why We Should Change the Constitution,” calls for a truce in arguing over an outdated document. Justice Stevens proposes revisions that work in the modern era.

I could not recall his proposed amendments, and I hoped that one of them would concern the Electoral College, the weakness that Donald Trump and associates attempted to exploit to steal the election. I wanted his wisdom on the subject. Justice Stevens’ book was published in 2014, years before the attempted coup and invasion of the capital. It may not have occurred to Justice Stevens that after so many years of us respecting the Electoral College norms, someone such as Trump would ignore all norms and laws that might prevent him from becoming the United States’ strong man.

Recommended for you