Since I marked a half century, I’ve been anxious to show my family the world.
It’s the only one we’ve got, with a lot of friends on it we haven’t met, but I have met a few.
Once, while reading news in a crowded London pub, a trio of young strangers, noting my empty seats, asked if they could share my table.
“Sure!” I said, folded my paper, checked my watch and quipped, “You’re late, by the way.”
My joke started a night of talking with South Americans visiting London, who I only met because I hogged a table.
I also met, by chance, an Irishman at a French café a couple of days prior. In thanks to my brother for helping translate the menu, he gave us 5 pounds Sterling to get a drink at a London pub.
I still have the fiver. I’ll pay it back someday.
Someone once told me I never meet a stranger. I suppose that’s true. Growing up Southern, raised by Midwesterners, I learned to gab.
As long as we’re along for the ride, I’d like to explore the planet. I’ve put in enough miles already.
You will have traveled a good distance when you finish reading this column. I’ll tell you how far when we get there.
Every single day, the Earth turns at 460 meters per second, or an average of 1,000 mph. Can’t feel it, can you?
I’d like to travel 1,000 mph. Sure would make a trans-continental or trans-Atlantic flight a lot shorter, but you and I already go faster than that.
Earth orbits the Sun at 67,000 mph for 484 million miles every 365.26 days.
It changes the seasons, which we don’t see in sub-tropical Florida, but if you drive 1,000-2,000 miles back and forth to the north each year to see the leaves change, you’ve added another 1,000-3,000 miles to your tally.
Tired yet?
Just so you know, the Milky Way galaxy, our corner of the Universe, covered 1.305 million miles in the last hour.
With age measured in time, days measured in Earth rotations and a year based on the Earth’s orbit, maybe we should say time is distance, and that a year is 484 million miles.
As Indiana Jones said, “It’s not the years; it’s the mileage.”
On my birthday last month, I clocked 52 laps around the Sun for a total of 25.168 trillion miles. That’s a long walk.
I didn’t get credit for that on my health tracker.
It’s just life. And that’s just time.
And time is just distance.
I traveled 400,000 miles around the Sun to write this column. You went just 3,000 miles to read it.
Before you travel another 484 million miles, it might help to wander this world.
Rick Steves, an American travel writer who’s explored Europe, says travel both broadens our perspectives and teaches us new ways to measure quality of life.
“Our Earth is home to over [8] billion equally important people,” Steves once said, encouraging us to meet them. “It’s humbling to travel and find that people don’t envy Americans. Europeans like us, but with all due respect, they wouldn’t trade passports.”
They will trade stories, though, and some pounds for the pub.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com