Our local EAA Chapter 1240 is moving back into a more normal mode as many others are doing in our community. Covid is still with us but it appears with vaccinations and other precautions, we have come to terms with it all. That is a good thing.
Another good thing is the continuation of our EAA chapter’s annual dinner which will be held tomorrow night at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, aka the EAA hangar, our pancake central the second Saturday of the month. (Except April, as we moved the pancake breakfast up one week since our pancake team will be at Sun-N-Fun in Lakeland.)
The EAA hangar is a truly multi-purpose facility. As the center of aviation activity for EAA Chapter 1240, it is also the site for the high school aviation academy on Monday and Wednesday mornings during the school year. As mentioned before, the hangar equipment and aircraft projects are re-arranged and we become a pancake breakfast venue with seating for a couple of hundred people. Other aviation-themed programs are conducted throughout the year. Once a year the hangar becomes an elegant dinner theater with fancy place settings and subdued lighting. The secret to the flexibility of the space is that everything is on rollers and can be easily moved.
We have been fortunate to have had many interesting and accomplished featured dinner speakers from the aviation/aerospace world. Patty Wagstaff, — a 3-time aerobatic champion; Col. Leo Gray — a Tuskegee Airman P-51 combat veteran; Col. Rich Graham, — a SR-71 pilot, and Story Musgrave, — a former NASA astronaut to name just a few. Tomorrow we welcome Paul Dye.
Paul Dye retired from NASA in 2013 as the longest-serving Flight Director in U.S. history. He brings to our EAA Chapter 1240 annual dinner reflections, thoughts, and hard-earned wisdom on human space flight, aviation, and leadership, gained over 40 years of aviation experience as a flight director, engineer, aircraft builder and pilot.
His aviation experience has ranged from restoring J-3 Cubs to planning and leading manned space flights. His love of flying machines dates back to his early childhood, and he became involved with full-sized aircraft as a teenager, rebuilding J-3 Cubs with an FBO in Minnesota. He earned his degree in Aeronautical Engineering with a specialization in aircraft design and flight testing from the University of Minnesota in 1982.
He worked in increasingly responsible roles within the U.S. Manned Space Program, both as a technical exert in spacecraft systems and eventually as the overall lead of many missions to space. The winner of many prestigious awards, he delights in bringing the lessons learned from the most advanced flight operations back to the general aviation world for pilots and builders to understand. He is well-known as a risk-management specialist, and advises designers and builders – as well as pilots – on ways to build and operate aircraft with greater margins of safety.
Mr. Dye has owned a number of aircraft over the years, and is currently deeply involved in the Experimental Aircraft movement. He is flying an RV-8 that he built himself, as well as an RV-6 which is flown by his wife. He and his wife finished building an RV-3 in 2012, and have flown it from coast to coast and from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border. He is an EAA Technical Counselor and Flight Advisor, and does extensive product development testing for a number of avionics and airframe accessory manufacturers serving the experimental aircraft market. He has a Commercial Pilot license, and routinely crisscrosses the United States in his RV’s for both business and pleasure.
That is the good news. The not so good news is that if you have not already purchased a ticket, you are out of luck. All of our past annual dinners have been sold out, and this year was the fastest we have ever sold every seat. Thanks to the generosity of Bill Jarrett, Alan Jay Automotive network, and other EAA Chapter 1240 members, every one of our students in our high school aviation program will have a ticket to attend. That is most welcome since the dinner is supporting our youth aviation education efforts.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.