I have been through every hurricane in South Florida since 1948. I remember the long drive to Hollywood, Florida, with all the endless brightly-painted billboards of glorious sunsets and swaying palm trees. “Welcome to Florida.” “Paradise Found.” They promised – and we believed – every word of it. We even started watching for the billboards and shouting out the hopeful phrases.
Soon after we arrived, the seemingly yearly parade of hurricanes began. I remember a childhood watching hurricanes roar through my neighborhood of mostly small wooden houses way out in the ‘boonies’. I remember the howling wind the most. ‘Weather coverage’ was almost non existent back then. Hurricanes always seemed to arrive, full blown, late at night in our neighborhood of no street lights, few telephones and vague weather reporting by radio before there even was such a thing as television.
We would almost immediately lose power. At the height of the storm, the endless pitch-black night was the worst with noises you could not identify. What was that crashing sound? What just broke? We three kids and my mother would huddle on the wood floor in a corner of our four-room house. Backs against the wall, we could feel the little house moving, hear it groan and protest, and feel it shudder. Finally, we would fall asleep on the floor, exhausted, tangled up together and comforted by that familiar closeness.
With the dawn, we would wake to blessed silence. We would stand and stretch and rush outside to ‘see what was left.’ Nobody in my neighborhood had much to lose – except their lives and their livelihood. Few had cars, certainly nobody had a boat, a few had bicycles to get to work. There were no carefully-manicured lawns and few trees. The grown-ups would be surprised and relieved that their simple wooden homes seemed to be pretty much intact – except for roofs already ‘battle scarred’ from multiple assaults over the years – patched with shingles of many styles and colors and even plywood, any ‘found’ material available.
We newcomers learned about the ‘scavenger piles’ after the first few hurricanes blew through. After the dust settled, two piles would begin to form at the street in front of each house. One was whatever had been found in someone’s yard which did not belong to them – could be anything, a man’s left work shoe for instance. The other pile, often larger, was everything now pretty much useless. Unspoken was the invitation for all neighbors to wander around and take whatever they found that belonged to them. Sometimes you would even find that man’s right work shoe!
After a decent interval, one or two days, anything left in either pile was free for the taking. People enjoyed sharing the stories of items found that had been presumed to be forever “gone with the wind.” Generous neighbors even offered citrus that had fallen off their own trees. Sugar was really cheap. Lots of orange marmalade was made.
The magic for many children was how something so frightening could ‘disappear’ so quickly. Children danced around under the puffy white clouds and serene blue skies, examining everything that had been deposited all around them by nature. Little by little, cats and dogs and critters like raccoons, possums, turtles, even skunks, came out from wherever they had found cover and moved around again. Just another day in paradise. Early on, unlike our parents, we thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime event – until next year or even next month.
Many people had ‘escaped’ to Florida from all points north. Everybody had seen the billboards all the way down to Hollywood, Florida. For years, kids were shouting to each other after every hurricane, “Welcome to Florida! Paradise found.” Well, at least it wasn’t snowing.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com