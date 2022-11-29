I have been through every hurricane in South Florida since 1948. I remember the long drive to Hollywood, Florida, with all the endless brightly-painted billboards of glorious sunsets and swaying palm trees. “Welcome to Florida.” “Paradise Found.” They promised – and we believed – every word of it. We even started watching for the billboards and shouting out the hopeful phrases.

Soon after we arrived, the seemingly yearly parade of hurricanes began. I remember a childhood watching hurricanes roar through my neighborhood of mostly small wooden houses way out in the ‘boonies’. I remember the howling wind the most. ‘Weather coverage’ was almost non existent back then. Hurricanes always seemed to arrive, full blown, late at night in our neighborhood of no street lights, few telephones and vague weather reporting by radio before there even was such a thing as television.

